 এই নবরাত্রিতে খেলো‚ কিন্তু সতর্কভাবে  | 

গুজরাত জুড়ে ছেয়ে গেছে এই ব্যানার | লেখার পাশে ইঙ্গিতপূর্ণ ভঙ্গিমায় দাঁড়িয়ে লাস্যময়ী সানি লিওনি | কোথাও লেখা নেই কীসের বিজ্ঞাপন | কিন্তু বুঝতে অসুবিধে নেই এখানে ডান্ডিয়ার বদলে কী খেলতে বলা হচ্ছে |

এই বিজ্ঞাপন নিয়ে বিতর্কের ঢেউ গুজরাত জুড়ে | কনফেডারেশন অফ অল ইন্ডিয়া ট্রেডার্স-এর তরফে যোগাযোগ করা হয়েছে কেন্দ্রীয় মন্ত্রী রামবিলাস পাসোয়ানের সঙ্গে | দাবি করা হয়েছে‚ পদক্ষেপ করতে হবে ম্যানকাইন্ড ফার্মা এবং এর ব্র্যান্ড অ্যাম্বাসাডার সানি লিওনের বিরুদ্ধে | কারণ উল্লেখ না থাকলেও বোঝাই যাচ্ছে এটা কন্ডোমের বিজ্ঞাপন | এতে গুজরাতবাসীর ভাবাবেগ আহত হয়েছে বলে অভিযোগ |

বণিক সংগঠনের বক্তব্য‚ এভাবে সংস্কৃতিকে আঘাত করে কন্ডোমের মতো ভোগ্যপণ্যের বিজ্ঞাপন বানানো উচিত নয় | একটা ধর্মীয়‚ সামাজিক উৎসবের সঙ্গে কন্ডোম কীভাবে বিজ্ঞাপিত হতে পারে ? 

তাঁরা তোপ দেগেছেন সানি লিওনের বিরুদ্ধেও | প্রশ্ন‚ অর্থোপার্জনের জন্য কি সব নীতিবোধ বিসর্জন দিতে হয় ? বিতর্কের জেরে গুজরাতের বেশ কিছু অংশে এই ব্যানার নামাতে শুরু করেছে পুলিশ |

