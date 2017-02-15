মাঝে মাঝে হুজুগের জেরেও ভাল কাজ হয় | যেমন হয়েছিল ১৯৯৯ সালে |

সে বার দেশ জুড়ে হুজুগ উঠল নতুন শতকের প্রথম সূর্যোদয় দেখতে হবে | যেতে হবে ভারতের সেই প্রান্তে যেখানে দেশের মধ্যে প্রথম ভূমি স্পর্শ করে সূর্য রশ্মি | ততদিন অবধি জানা ছিল সেই জায়গা হল আন্দামান ও নিকোবর দ্বীপপুঞ্জের কাটচল |

কিন্তু ১৯৯৯ সালে জানা গেল সেই জায়গা আছে অরুণাচল প্রদেশে | উত্তর পূর্ব ভারতের এই রাজ্যের এক প্রত্যন্ত গ্রামে দেশের মধ্যে প্রথম ভূমি স্পর্শ করে সূর্যরশ্মি |

গ্রামের নাম ডং | অরুণাচল প্রদেশের লোহিত জেলায় ডং উপত্যকার এক অংশে বাস মাত্র তিন পরিবারের | তিনটি কুটির নিয়েই হেসেখেলে প্রকৃতিকে জড়িয়ে আছে ডং গ্রাম | এটা কিন্তু দেশের পূর্বতম গ্রাম নয় | আরও এগিয়ে গেলে আছে কাহো গ্রাম | লোহিত নদীর তিরে সেটাই ভারতের ইস্টার্ন মোস্ট বা পূর্বতম গ্রাম | কিন্তু ভৌগোলিক অবস্থানের জন্য ডং-এই সূর্যরশ্মি প্রথম স্পর্শ করে ভূমি |

সমুদ্রতল থেকে ৪০৭০ ফিট উচ্চতায় লোহিত নদী আর সাই তি ঝর্নার সংযোগস্থলে দাঁড়িয়ে থাকা ডং গ্রামে পৌঁছতে হলে ওয়ালং থেকে হাঁটতে হয় বা বলা ভাল ট্রেক করতে হয় প্রায় ঘণ্টা দেড়েক | কিন্তু পর্যটকরা সেটা করতে রাজি | দেশের মাটিতে প্রথম রবিরশ্মিকে দেখবে বলে | এখানে সূর্য যেমন তড়িঘড়ি ওঠে‚ অস্তও যায় খুব দ্রুত |

থাকতে হলে ডং গ্রামে ভরসা ওই তিন কুটিরের আতিথেয়তা | গ্রামেই ফলে চাল‚ মকাইয়ের মতো সামান্য শষ্য | আর বৃত্তি বলতে পশুপালন | এই নিয়েই দিব্যি আছে তিন পরিবারের ডং গ্রাম | অনাবিল প্রকৃতির মুক্তধারার কোলে |

