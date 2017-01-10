প্রথম ছবি মাসান এ দুর্দান্ত অভিনয় করে সমালোচক সহ দর্শকেরও মন জিতে নেন অভিনেত্রী শ্বেতা ত্রিপাঠি | আরো একবার উনি তৈরি দর্শককে অভিভূত করার জন্য | আর মাত্র কয়েকদিন পর মুক্তি পেতে চলেছে ওঁর আগামী ছবি হারামখোর | এই ছবিতে ওঁকে একজন ১৪ বছরের স্কুল পড়ুয়ার ভূমিকায় দেখা যাবে |

ছবির গল্প একজন স্কুল শিক্ষক এবং সেই স্কুলের একজন ছাত্রীর প্রেমকে ঘিরে | আগেই বলেছি ছাত্রীর চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে শ্বেতাকে | আর শিক্ষকের চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে নওয়াজুদ্দিন সিদ্দিকিকে | বিতর্কিত বিষয়ের জন্য এমনিতেই এই ছবি বেশ আলোচনার বিষয় হয়ে দাঁড়িয়েছে  |

এই ছবিতে নওয়াজুদ্দিনের সঙ্গে শ্বেতার বেশ কয়েকটা ঘনিষ্ঠ দৃশ্য আছে | এবং একটা চুম্বন দৃশ্যও আছে | সম্প্রতি একটি সাক্ষাৎকারে শ্বেতাকে প্রশ্ন করা হয় ওই চুম্বন দৃশ্যটি করতে গিয়ে ওঁর অভিজ্ঞতা ঠিক কীরকম হয় | উত্তরে উনি বলেন ছবিতে চুম্বন দৃশ্য আছে আবার নেই ও | আসলে ওটা একটা ওয়াইড অ্যাঙ্গেল শট | ছবির চিত্রনাট্যে একটা কিসিং সিন ছিল‚ কিন্তু সেই শট বহু দূর থেকে নেওয়া হয় | তাই আমরা জানতাম ক্যামেরায় তা স্পষ্ট ধরা পড়বে না |

উনি আরো যোগ করেন ওটা আমার প্রথম চুম্বন দৃশ্য ছিল | তাই আমি খুব ঘাবড়ে গিয়েছিলাম | কিন্তু ক্যামেরা অনেক দূরে ছিল | তাই নওয়াজ যদি আমার ঠোঁটে চুমু না খেয়ে গালে বা ঠোঁটের কাছেও চুমু খায় তাহলেও মনে হবে ও আমার ঠোঁটে চুমু খাচ্ছে | দৃশ্যটা শুরু হওয়ার সময় আমি বেশ নার্ভাস ফিল করছিলাম | কিন্তু নওয়াজ আমার ঠোঁটে চুমু খেলো না | আমি ওঁর কাছে এর জন্য কৃতজ্ঞ থাকবো | আমি শুনেছি একজন দক্ষ অভিনেতার নিজের ইমোশনের ওপর সব সময়ই কন্ট্রোল থাকে | আর নওয়াজ তা প্রমাণ করে দিয়েছে | আমি ওঁর সঙ্গে বার বার কাজ করতে চাই |

এই ছবি ১৩ জানুয়ারি মুক্তি পেতে চলেছে |

NO COMMENTS

nineteen + 9 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 28

0 54