তাপস পালের পর এ বার রোজ ভ্যালি কাণ্ডে গ্রেফতার করা হল সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়কে | মঙ্গলবার দু দফায় দীর্ঘ জেরার পরে গ্রেফতার করা হয় তৃণমূল সাংসদ তথা লোকসভায় তৃণমূলের দলনেতাকে | সল্টলেক সিজিও কমপ্লেক্সে সিবিআই শীর্ষস্থানীয় আধিকারিকরা জিজ্ঞাসাবাদ করেন তাঁকে | গোয়েন্দাদের অভিযোগ‚ সুদীপ তথ্য গোপন করেছেন | অনেক প্রশ্নের সদুত্তর দেননি |

NO COMMENTS

16 − eleven =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 22

0 22