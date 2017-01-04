বিনোদনের রঙিন মঞ্চে অন্ধকার দুনিয়ার কালো ছায়া | রোজ ভ্যালি কাণ্ডে তদন্ত যত এগোচ্ছে তত ঘন হচ্ছে সেই ছায়া | সিবিআই গোয়েন্দাদের নজরে এ বার টালিগঞ্জের এক প্রথমসারির নায়িকা |সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশ‚ গোয়েন্দাদের দাবি‚ হাওয়ালা মারফত রোজ ভ্যালির প্রায় ৩৫০ কোটি টাকা লেনদেন হয়েছে | অভিযোগ‚ তাতে সক্রিয় ভাবে গৌতম কুণ্ডুকে সাহায্য করেছেন ওই নায়িকা এবং তাঁর স্বামী | এমনকী গৌতমের সঙ্গে একাধিকবার বিদেশেও যাতায়াত করেছেন ওই নায়িকা | সাহায্য করেছেন ছবি কেনা বেচায় | মনে করা হচ্ছে জিজ্ঞাসাবাদের জন্য তাঁকেও তলব করতে পারেন গোয়েন্দারা |

অন্যদিকে তাপস পালের মেয়ে সোহিনীকেও দীর্ঘক্ষণ জেরা করেন তদন্তকারী সিবিআই গোয়েন্দারা | ভুবনেশ্বরে তাঁকেও তলব করা হয় | এই নিয়ে দুবার সিবিআই-এর কাছে হাজিরা দিলেন সোহিনী | তিনি নিজেও রোজ ভ্যালির একটি সংস্থার এইচ আর এক্সিকিউটিভ |

সারদার থেকেও আকারে কয়েক গুণ বড় এই রোজ ভ্যালির আর্থিক কেলেঙ্কারির তদন্তে সাধারণ মানুষের মনে বার একটাই প্রশ্ন‚ এ বার কার পালা ?

 

NO COMMENTS

sixteen + 12 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 46

0 55