তাপস পাল ‚ সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের পরে রোজভ্যালিকাণ্ডে ফাঁস হতে চলেছে আর একটি হেভিওয়েট নাম | তিনি টালিগঞ্জের ডাকসাইটে এক অভিনেত্রী | একটি ইংরেজি দৈনিক এবং এক বাংলা নিউজ চ্যানেলে প্রকাশিত প্রতিবেদনে দাবি‚ তাঁর সিঙ্গাপুরবাসী স্বামীর সাহায্যে অভিনেত্রীর নাগাল পেতে চাইছে সিবিআই | আগামী সপ্তাহে তলব পড়তে পারে তাঁর |

সংবাদমাধ্যমের প্রতিবেদন অনুযায়ী‚ অভিনেত্রীর স্বামী সিঙ্গাপুরে বিভিন্ন রুগ্ন সংস্থাকে চাঙ্গা করতে মূলধন জোগাড় করেন | অভিনেতা সাংসদ তাপস পাল স্বীকার করেছেন তিনি নিজে রোজভ্যালি কর্ণধার গৌতম কুণ্ডুর সঙ্গে ওই অভিনেত্রীর আলাপ করিয়ে দিয়েছিলেন |

অভিযুক্ত নায়িকার মধ্যস্থতায় প্রায় ৩০০ কোটি টাকা গৌতম কুণ্ডু হাওয়ালা মারফত বিদেশে পাঠিয়েছে বলে গোয়েন্দাদের দাবি | যাতে ওই কালো টাকা FDI হিসেবে ফিরিয়ে আনা যায় | রোজভ্যালির বিভিন্ন ফিল্ম রাইট কেনার ব্যাপারেও ওই বিখ্যাত নায়িকা মধ্যস্থতা করেছেন বলে শোনা যাচ্ছে | এবং প্রতিবারই মধ্যস্থতা করার জন্য মোটা টাকা পেয়ে এসেছেন তিনি |

গৌতম কুণ্ডুর অত্যন্ত ঘনিষ্ঠ এই নায়িকা | আটঘাট বেঁধে‚ যথেষ্ট প্রমাণ হাতে পেয়ে তবেই জাতীয় পুরস্কার জয়ী ওই প্রভাবশালী নায়িকাকে জিজ্ঞাসাবাদের জন্য ডাকতে চান কেন্দ্রীয় গোয়েন্দারা |

