আগামী সপ্তাহেই তলব করা হতে পারে রোজভ্যালিকাণ্ডে জড়িত টালিগঞ্জের প্রথম সারির ওই দাপুটে নায়িকাকে ? জানা গিয়েছে অত্যন্ত প্রভাবশালী নায়িকাকে জেরার করার বিষয়ে দিল্লির সর্বোচ্চ স্তর থেকে মিলেছে সবুজ সঙ্কেত |
গোয়েন্দাদের দাবি‚ ওই নায়িকার সঙ্গে শাসক দলের একাধিক নেতার যোগ আছে বলে জানা গিয়েছে | তাঁকে ঢাল করেই নাকি নেতারা গৌতমের কাছকাছি যেতেন | কাগজপত্র এবং ভিডিও ফুটেজের নথিপত্র খতিয়ে দেখার পরেই টালিগঞ্জের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ওই নায়িকাকে ডাকা হবে |

সিবিআই-এর তরফে নায়িকার কাছে নোটিস যাবে | তাঁর উত্তর এবং নথিতে সন্তুষ্ট না হলে তল্লাশি চালানো হতে পারে তাঁর বাড়িতে | সিবিআই-এর দাবি‚ নথি লোপাট করে ফেললেও তদন্ত ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হবে না | কারণ নায়িকার বিরুদ্ধে যথেষ্ট প্রমাণ তাঁদের হাতে রয়েছে | তলব করার আগে অভিনেত্রীর গতিবিধিও কেন্দ্রীয় গোয়েন্দাদের নজরদারিতে আছে | শোনা যাচ্ছে‚ বিপদ আঁচ করে ওই নায়িকা দেশ ছেড়ে বিদেশে যাওয়ার চেষ্টা করেছিলেন | সব বিমানবন্দরকে সতর্ক করা হয়েছে যাতে উনি কোথাও যেতে না পারেন |

