সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালির পদ্মাবতী ‘-র কথা যখন থেকে ঘোষণা করা হয়েছে তখন থেকে এই ছবি খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে এসেছে | কদিন হলো দীপিকা পাড়ুকোন‚ শাহিদ কাপুর এবং রণবীর সিং অভিনীত এই ছবির শ্যুটিং শুরু হয়েছে | গুঞ্জন শোনা যাচ্ছিল সঞ্জয় লীলা আর রণবীরের সম্পর্কে নাকি চিড় ধরেছে | তবে পরে এও শোনা গেল দুজনের মধ্যে নাকি সব মিটমাট হয়ে গেছে | সম্প্রতি এই ছবি আরো একবার খবরের শিরোনামে উঠে এসেছে | তবে এবারের কারণটা বেশ দুঃখজনক |

সম্প্রতি এই ছবির সেটে একটি দুর্ঘটনার জেরে মৃত্যু হয়েছে একজনের | ৩৪ বছরের মুকেশ ডাকিয়া নামের একজন পেন্টার লাঞ্চ ব্রেকে নীচে নামার সময় ওপর থেকে পড়ে মাথায় গুরুতর চোট পান | সঙ্গে সঙ্গে ওই ব্যক্তিকে কোকিলাবেন হাসপাতালে নিয়ে যাওয়া হয় | কিন্তু তার আগেই মৃত্যু হয় ওঁর |

পদ্মাবতী ছবির আর্ট ডিরেক্টর অমিত রায় এবং সুব্রত চক্রবর্তী জানিয়েছেন পদ্মবতীর সেটে নিরপত্তা ব্যবস্থা বেশ ভালো | সব কর্মীরাই বেল্ট‚ হেলমেট আর হার্নেস পরে থাকে | কিন্তু তাও এই দুর্ঘটনা ঘটলো | আগে থেকে কেউ ভাবতে পারেনি এমন বিরল দুর্ঘটনা ঘটবে | আমরা সবাই খুব দুঃখিত |

বনশালি প্রডাকশনের সি ই ও শোভা সন্ত যোগ করেন এই ঘটনা অত্যন্ত দুর্ভাগ্যজনক এবং অভাবিত | আমরা সেটের নিরপত্তা আরো বাড়িয়ে দেবো | মৃতের পরিবারের পাশে আমরা আছি |

দীপিকাও এই ঘটনার কথা জানার পর টুইট করেন | উনি লেখেন এই ঘটনা শুনে আমি শকড আর ভীষণ দুঃখিত | ওঁর আত্মার শান্তি কামনা করি |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 133

0 433