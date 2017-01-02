সংবাদ শিরোনামে থাকাকে অভ্যাসে পরিণত করে ফেলেছিলেন নর থেকে নারী হওয়া সোমনাথ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায় | রূপান্তরের পরে তিনি তাঁর নামও পাল্টে ফেলেন মানবী-তে | শুধু রূপান্তরকে নিজের জীবনের মাইলফলক করে রাখতে চাননি  | প্রথমে অধ্যাপক‚ পরে অধ্যক্ষের দায়িত্বভার সামলান তিনি | সেই দায়িত্ব থেকে ইস্তফা দিলেন সম্প্রতি | অভিযোগ‚ তিনি কলেজের সহকর্মী এবং পড়ুয়াদের একাংশের অসহযোগিতার কাছে হার মেনেছেন |

১৯৯৫ সালে দেশের প্রথম রূপান্তরকামীদের পত্রিকা বের করেছিলেন সোমনাথ | নাম অবমানব | তাঁর লড়াই পূর্ণতা পায় ২০০৩-০৪ সালে | একাধিক অস্ত্রোপচারের পরে পুরুষ থেকে নারী হন সোমনাথ | নাম নেন মানবী |

বাংলা সাহিত্যে পিএইচডি মানবী প্রথমে ছিলেন বিবেকানন্দ শতবার্ষিকী মহাবিদ্যালয়ের অধ্যাপক | গত বছর জুনে তিনি কৃষ্ণনগর মহিলা কলেজের অধ্যক্ষ পদে যোগ দেন | দেড় বছর পরে সেই পদ থেকে ইস্তফা দিলেন | নদিয়ার ডিস্ট্রিক্ট ম্যাজিস্ট্রেটের কাছে পাঠিয়ে দিয়েছেন পদত্যাগপত্র |

মানবীর বক্তব্য‚ তিনি কলেজে শিক্ষার পরিবেশ এবং নিয়মানুবর্তিতা ফিরিয়ে আনতে চেয়েছিলেন | কিন্তু সফল হননি | অভিযোগ‚ তাঁর বিরুদ্ধে ক্রমাগত চক্রান্ত করে গেছেন সহকর্মীদের একাংশ এবং পড়ুয়াদের একাংশ | লাগাতার বিক্ষোভ এবং ঘেরাওয়ে তিনি ভেঙে পড়েছিলেন মানসিকভাবে | দাবি মানবীর | তাই বাধ্য হয়ে পদত্যাগ করলেন | অন্যদিকে কলেজের অভিযুক্ত শিক্ষক ও পড়ুয়ারাও একইভাবে মানবীর বিরুদ্ধে অসহযোগিতার অভিযোগ এনেছেন |

