অনুতাপ তো দূরের কথা ! নিহত স্বামীর বিরুদ্ধে এখনও ক্ষোভ উগড়ে দিচ্ছে মনুয়া মজুমদার ! সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশ‚ পুলিশের কাছে তরুণীর বক্তব্য‚ তাঁর ট্র্যাভেল এজেন্সি কর্মী স্বামী অতিরিক্ত ভাল মানুষ হলে কী হবে ! মোটেও আধুনিক মানসিকতার ছিলেন না | মনুয়া নাকি চাকরি করে নিজে প্রতিষ্ঠিত হতে চেয়েছিল | কিন্তু অনুপম রাজি ছিলেন না |

উল্টে সন্তান নেওয়ার জন্য অনুপম চাপ দিচ্ছিলেন‚ জানিয়েছে মনুয়া | তার জন্য সময় চেয়েছিল‚ দাবি তরুণীর | সেইসঙ্গে তার আরও অভিযোগ‚ সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় কারও সঙ্গে বন্ধুত্ব করলে ভালভাবে নিতেন না অনুপম | কিছু হলেই নালিশ জানাতেন মনুয়ার বাবা মায়ের কাছে |

সম্পর্কের এই অতিরিক্ত বাঁধন থেকে মুক্ত হতেই নাকি স্বামীকে সরিয়ে দেওয়ার ছক ! প্রথমে ভাবা হয়েছিল কাজে লাগানো হবে ভাড়াটে খুনিকে | অনুপম আর মনুয়ার নামে জয়েন্ট অ্যাকাউন্টে যে টাকা আছে সেটার বিনিময়ে !

কিন্তু পরে খরচের জন্য বাতিল হয়ে যায় সেই পরিকল্পনা | পরিবর্তে প্রেমিক অজিতই স্বামী অনুপমকে খুন করবে বলে ঠিক হয় | প্রেমিকের হাতে স্বামীর খুনের পুরো ধারাবিবরণী কার্যত লাইভ শোনে মনুয়া | মোবাইলের মাধ্যমে |

জেরায় পুলিশকে মনুয়া জানিয়েছেন অনুপম-হত্যার পরে সে দক্ষিণেশ্বর মন্দিরে গিয়েছিল পুজো দিতে ! পরের দিন গিয়েছিল অজিতও | পুজো দিতে নয় অবশ্য | খুন করার সময় যে পোশাক সে পরেছিল‚ সেই রক্তাক্ত জামাকাপড় ভাসিয়ে দিতে |

