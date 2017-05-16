Constitutional Morality এবং Equity-র নীতি তিন তালাকের বেলায় খাটবে না | এ হল মুসলিমদের আস্থা ও বিশ্বাসের জায়গা | সুপ্রিম কোর্টে দাবি করল অল ইন্ডিয়া মুসলিম পার্সোনাল ল বোর্ড | তাদের হয়ে মামলা লড়ছেন প্রাক্তন আইনমন্ত্রী ও দুঁদে আইনজীবী কপিল সিব্বল |

মঙ্গলবার ছিল শুনানির চতুর্থ দিন | দেশের শীর্ষ আদালত জানতে চায় তিন তালাক প্রথার সঙ্গে ইসলামের কোনও সম্পর্ক আছে কিনা ? যদি থাকে তবে এই নিয়ে আদালত এই নিয়ে কিছু বলবে না | কিন্তু তার আগে প্রমাণ করতে হবে ইসলাম ও তিন তালাক প্রথা পরস্পর সম্পর্কিত |

দেশের কয়েকজন শীর্ষ বিচারপতি এই মামলা শুনছেন | তাঁদের মধ্যে আছেন মুখ্য বিচারপতি জে.এস খেহর‚ বিচারপতি কুরিয়ান জোসেফ‚ বিচারপতি নরিম্যান‚ বিচারপতি উদয় উমেশ ললিত এবং বিচারপতি এস. আব্দুল নাজির |

মামলায় সরকার পক্ষের বক্তব্য‚ তিন তালাক নারী-পুরুষের সাম্যের বিরোধী | অমানবিক এই প্রথা ইসলামবিরোধী | উত্তরে কপিল সিব্বল বলেন‚ এই প্রথা অবশ্যই ইসলমিক | কারণ হাদিথে এর উল্লেখ আছে | পয়গম্বর হজরত মহম্মদের পরবর্তী সময়ে রচিত হয়েছিল হাদিথ |

৬৩৭ খ্রিস্টাব্দ থেকে গত ১৪০০ বছর ধরে মুসলিমরা অনুসরণ করে আসছে এই প্রথা | এ হল বিশ্বাসের কথা | হিন্দুরা যেমন বিশ্বাস করেন ভগবান শ্রী রামচন্দ্র জন্মগ্রহণ করেছিলেন অযোধ্যায়‚ মুসলিমরাও সেই একইরকম বিশ্বাস থেকেই পালন করে আসছে তিন তালাক প্রথা | যুক্তি আইনজীবী কপিল সিব্বলের |

  1. মুসলমান মেয়েদের সুরক্ষিত করতে এই অমানবিক প্রথা এই সময়েই তুলে দেওয়া উচিত । হিন্দুদের প্রাচীন কুপ্রথা সতীদাহ নরবলি ইত্যাদি সময়ের চাপে বন্ধ হয়েছে। ১৪০০ বছর আগের সমাজের পরিস্থিতি তো এখন নয়। তবে জোর করে কিছু হবে না। তিন তালাক বন্ধ করতে প্রগতিশীল মুসলিম সমাজকেই এগোতে হবে।

