এই তো মাত্র কিছুদিন আগে করণ সিং গ্রোভার ওঁর স্ত্রী বিপাশা বসুর জন্য ভ্যালেন্টাইনস ডে উপলক্ষ্যে একটা দারুণ পার্টির বন্দোবস্ত করলেন | দুজনে হাসি হাসি মুখে একগাদা ছবিও তুললেন‚ একে অপরের জন্য প্রেমের মেসেজ লিখলেন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে | এর মধ্যে হঠাৎ কী এমন হলো ওঁদের মধ্যে? কদিন ধরেই বি-টাউনে গুঞ্জন শোনা যাচ্ছে বিপাশা আর করণের মধ্যে নাকি সমস্যা তৈরি হয়েছে আর এর জেরে বিয়েটাও নাকি ভাঙতে চলেছে ওঁদের |

সব সমস্যার সূত্রপাত একটা ইনস্টাগ্রাম পোস্ট থেকে | কদিন আগে বিপাশা ওঁর ইনস্টাগ্রাম অ্যাকাউন্টে একটা মেসেজ পোস্ট করেন | সেই পোস্ট কিছুক্ষণের মধ্যে ভাইরাল হয়ে যায় | আর এই নিয়েই শুরু হয় জোর আলোচনা |

বিপাশার এই পোস্ট দেখে অনেকের মনেই প্রশ্ন জাগে‚ তাহলে কী করণের তৃতীয় বিয়েটাও ভেঙে যাবে? তার ওপর নিজেকে ভালোবাসো বিপাশার এই লেখাটা আরো বেশি করে জল্পনা উসকে দিলো | অনেকে তো আবার বলতে শুরু করে করণ বোধহয় বিপাশাকে চিট করছেন |

পরে অবশ্য বিপাশা নিজেই বিষয়টা পরিষ্কার করেন | উনি নিজেই জানান এই পোস্টটা তাঁর হাবি করণকে উদ্দেশ্য করে করা নয় | সবাইকে বুঝিয়ে বিপ্স বলেন বিশ্বাস‚ সততা শব্দগুলো শুধু প্রেমিক-প্রেমিকার মধ্যেই নই‚ বন্ধুদের মধ্যে ও কাজের ক্ষেত্রেও প্রযোজ্য | একই সঙ্গে বিয়ের পর করণের সঙ্গে ওঁর লাভ লাইফ যে বেশ ভালোই কাটছে তাও জানিয়ে দেন উনি |

যাক বাবা ! বিপাশার এই সাফাইয়ে হাফ ছেড়ে বেঁচেছে ভক্তরা |

