রোজ ২ কেজি করে বালি | সঙ্গে মেশানো নুড়িপাথর | চা-ই-চাই বারাণসীর কুসমাবতী দেবীর | গত ৬৩ বছর ধরে এটাই ডায়েট তাঁর | ৭৮ বছর বয়সী বৃদ্ধার দাবি‚ এই বালি ভক্ষণই তাঁকে সম্পূর্ণ নীরোগ রেখেছে |

১৫ বছর বয়সে মনের খেয়ালে বালি খান কুসমাবতী | প্রথমে তীব্র যন্ত্রণা হয় পেটে | কিন্তু অভ্যাস ছাড়েননি তিনি | এখন দিব্যি আছেন বালি খেয়ে | পেট-দাঁত সব সুস্থ সবল | শক্ত পাথরও কামড়ে সাবাড় করে দেন তিনি |

কার্যত নুড়ি বালি খেয়েই দিন কাটান কুসমাবতী | জন খাটেন অন্যের ক্ষেতের জমিতে | অবসর নেওয়ার বিন্দুমাত্র ইচ্ছে নেই | নাতিরা বহু চেষ্টা করেছিল‚ কিন্তু ছাড়াতে পারেনি ঠাকুমার বালিভোজন | কুসমাবতীর বিশ্বাস‚ বালি ডায়েটই তাঁকে সুস্থ সবল রেখেছে | কোনওদিনও যাননি ডাক্তার দেখাতে |

রোজ হন্যে হয়ে বালি খুঁজতে বেরোন কুসমাবতী | না পেলে কামড় বসান নিজের বাড়ির দেওয়ালেই !

