ঘর অন্ধকার করে ফলের রস খাও | মনে হবে যেন মদ্যপান করছ !

উপদেশ দিলেন স্বয়ং মুখ্যমন্ত্রী | বিহারের মুখ্যমন্ত্রী নীতীশ কুমারের উপদেশ এটা | তাঁর রাজ্যের সুরামোদীদের এই পরামর্শ দিলেন তিনি |

বিহার ড্রাই স্টেট ঘোষিত হয়ে যাওয়ার পরে সুরারস থেকে বঞ্চিত হচ্ছেন সুরারসিকরা | তাই নীতীশ কুমার বলছেন‚ গ্লাসে ফলের রস নাও | ঘরের আলো বন্ধ করো | তারপর চুমুক দাও | মনে হবে সুরাপান করছ |

মুখ্যমন্ত্রী মনে করেন এই ভাবে সাপও মরবে | আবার লাঠিও ভাঙবে না | বিহার ড্রাই স্টেটও থাকবে | আবার সুরসিকরা বঞ্চিতও হবে না |

