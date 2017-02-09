হাতে গোখরো সাপ নিয়ে ছবি তোলার অপরাধে গ্রেফতার হলেন ছোট পর্দার জনপ্রিয় অভিনেত্রী শ্রুতি উলফৎ | এই বিরল প্রজাতির গোখরো সাপ নাগার্জুন এক যোদ্ধা ধারাবাহিকে ব্যবহার করা হয় | পরিস্থিতি জটিল হয়ে ওঠে যখন শ্রুতি হাতে গোখরো নিয়ে ইনস্টাগ্রামে একটা ভিডিও পোস্ট করেন  | এই ভিডিও দেখে বন্যপ্রাণী ও পরিবেশ সংরক্ষণ এনজিও RAWW এর সদস্য সুনীশ কঞ্জু বন বিভাগের কাছে লিখিত অভিযোগ জানান | এর ফলে ওয়াইল্ডলাইফ অ্যাক্ট উল্লঙ্ঘন করার অপরাধে শ্রুতি এবং ওই ধারাবাহিকের প্রোডাকশনের আরো তিনজন কর্মীকে গ্রেফতার করা হয়েছে |

পবন শর্মা‚ যিনি RAWW এর প্রতিষ্ঠাতা‚ ফেসবুকে এই ব্যাপারে ক্ষোভ প্রকাশ করেছেন | উনি লেখেন অভিনেত্রী শ্রুতি উলফৎ এবং নাগার্জুনা ধারাবাহিকের আরো তিনজনকে বিরল প্রজাতির Spectacled Cobra ব্যবহার করার জন্য ফরেস্ট ডিপার্টমেন্টের পুলিশ গ্রেফতার করেছেন | ওদের গতকাল আদালতে পেশ করা হয় | এই সাপ ওরা কোথা থেকে পেলো বা কে সাপ্লাই করেছে তা অনুসন্ধান করে দেখা হচ্ছে | ওরা প্রথমে প্রমাণ করার চেষ্ট করেছিল VFX /Graphics এর সাহায্যে নকল সাপ তৈরি করা হয়েছে | কিন্তু প্রমাণ হয়ে গেছে সাপটা নকল নয় আসল | এন্টারটেনমেন্টের জন্য সুরক্ষিত ও বিরল প্রজাতির সাপ‚ যা অত্যন্ত বিষধর‚ তার সঙ্গে ছবি তোলা খুবই অনৈতিক‚ বেআইনি এবং বিভ্রান্তিকর |

