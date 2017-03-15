দ্য ভাইরাল ফিভার বা TVF-এর (অনলাইন এন্টারটেইনমেন্ট চ্যানেল ) প্রতিষ্ঠাতা অরুণাভ কুমারের বিরুদ্ধে যৌন হেনস্থার অভিযোগ এনেছেন একাধিক মহিলা |

ঘটনার সূত্রপাত হয় যখন একজন TVF-এর মহিলা কর্মচারী তার হেনস্থার বিবরণ দেন মিডিয়াম.কম নামের এক ওয়েবসাইটকে | সেই পোস্ট ভাইরাল হয়ে যায় | সেই মহিলার কথায় আমি অরুণাভের বাড়িতে অন্য তিনজন মহিলার সঙ্গে মিটিং করতে গিয়েছিলাম | ফ্ল্যাটের হলে মিটিং টা হচ্ছিল | মিটিং চলাকালীন অরুণাভ সেখান থেকে উঠে ভেতরে যান | একটু পরে আমি ওঁকে ডাকতে ভেতরে যাই | হঠাৎ করে আমাকে কে যেন পিছন থেকে জড়িয়ে ধরে আমার প্রাইভেট পার্টে হাত দেয় | পিছ্নে ফিরে দেখি অরুণাভ | সে আমার চোখের দিকে সোজা তাকিয়ে ছিল | আমি ভীষণ শকড হই | আমি সেখান থেকে দৌড়ে বাইরে বেরিয়ে যাই | মিটিং আরো ২০ মিনিট চলেছিল | আমি তার পর কোনদিন আর TVF-এ ফিরে যাই নি |

এই ঘটনার কথা প্রকাশিত হওয়ার পর অন্য এক তরুণী ফেসবুকে নিজের অভিজ্ঞতার কথা প্রকাশ করেন | উনিও জানিয়েছেন অরুণাভ তার ওপর যৌন উৎপীড়ন করেছেন |

এরপর সামনে আসে অন্য একজন মহিলার অভিজ্ঞার কথা | উনি জানিয়েছেন গতবছর টিভিএফের অফিসে উনি শ্যুটিং করছিলেন | পাঁচ ঘন্টার শ্যুটের মাঝে অরুণাভ নাকি মাঝে মাঝেই ওই মহিলার কোমর জড়িয়ে ধরার চেষ্টা করেন | উনি পরে মিডিয়াম.কম ওয়েবসাইট থেকে জানতে পারেন শুধু উনি নয় অন্য মহিলাদেরও একই অভিজ্ঞতার মধ্যে দিয়ে যেতে হয়েছে |

যদিও TVF এর থেকে একটা অফিসিয়াল বিবৃতি প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে যাতে অরুণাভ কুমারের বিরুদ্ধে সব অভিযোগ অস্বীকার করা হয়েছে |

