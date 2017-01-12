মুম্বাইয়ের জুহু বিচের ধারেই অবস্থিত অক্ষয় কুমার এবং টুইঙ্কল খান্নার বিলাসবহুল ফ্ল্যাট | ওই একই বিল্ডিংয়ের একটি ফ্লোরে থাকেন হৃতিক রোশনও | এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ অক্ষয়ের প্রিয় বন্ধু সাজিদ নাদিয়াদওয়ালাও একই বিল্ডিং-এ থাকেন |

সম্প্রতি টুইঙ্কলের পাশের বাড়িতে এসেছেন একজন নতুন প্রতিবেশী | বুঝতেই পারছেন ওঁদের পড়শি মানে সেই ব্যক্তিও একজন বড় মাপের কেউ হবেন | কিন্তু এই ব্যক্তির নাম শুনলে আপনারাও আশ্চর্য বোধ করবেন |

 

থাক আর সাসপেন্স না বাড়িয়ে বলে দিচ্ছি কে ওঁদের এই নতুন প্রতিবেশী | উনি হলেন গুরমিত রাম রহিম সিং জি ইনসান | চিনতে পারলেন না তো ওঁকে ? উনি সেই ব্যক্তি যে এম এস জি মেসেঞ্জের অফ গড সিরিজে মুখ্য চরিত্রে অভিনয় করেছেন | এছাড়াও উনি একজন ধর্মীয় গুরু‚ সংস্কারক‚ পরিচালক এবং গায়ক | টুইঙ্কল এর আগে বহুবার এই ব্যক্তিকে নিয়ে মজা করে টুইট করেছেন | তাই শেষমেশ বাবা যে ওঁর পাশের বাড়িতে থাকতে আসবেন উনি তা বিশ্বাসই করতে পারছেন না |

টুইঙ্কল সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে এই নিয়ে একটা পোস্ট করেছেন | উনি লেখেন আমি ওঁর প্রতি অবসেসড | ওঁকে অনেকবার ফ্যলো করেছি | হোটেলের বাইরে ফ্লুরোসেন্ট সবুজ গাড়ির সামনে দাঁড়িয়ে ছবি তুলেছি | ওঁকে নিয়ে বহু প্রতিবেদনও লিখেছি | আমি থ্রেট করেছিলাম ওঁর মেসেঞ্জার অফ গড ছবির ফার্স্ট ডে ফার্স্ট শোয়ের টিকিট কিনবো | আর দেখুন ভগবান আমাকে বুঝিয়ে দিয়েছেন ওঁর কাছে কিছু চাওয়ার আগে তা বুঝে শুনে চাইতে হয় | উনি এখন থেকে আমার নতুন প্রতিবেশী | হাহাহা একই সঙ্গে উনি বাবার একটা ছবিও পোস্ট করেছেন |

