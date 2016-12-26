টুইঙ্কল খান্না বা মিসেস ফানিবোনস বুদ্ধিদীপ্ত উত্তর এবং মজা করে অন্যের পেছনে লাগার জন্য জন্য বেশ প্রসিদ্ধ | আমরা জানি নিয়মিত উনি একটা জনপ্রিয় সংবাদপত্রে কলামও লেখেন | সম্প্রতি এই খবরের কাগজের কলামে উনি সলমন খান সম্পর্কে এমন কিছু কথা লেখেন যা সলমন অনুরাগীদের মোটেই পছন্দ হয় নি | উনি লেখেন ভারতের সব থেকে বয়স্ক কিন্তু এলিজেবেল ব্যাচেলরের জন্য একটি সুপাত্রী চাই | পাত্র ড্যান্সিং‚ নন ভেজিটেরিয়ান‚ সাকসেসফুল‚ মাস্কুলার এবং খানদানি | ড্যান্স‚ ড্রামা আর আর্টেও সমান দক্ষতা | পাত্রীকে সুন্দরী হতে হবে‚ একই সঙ্গে স্লিমও | এছাড়াও পাত্রী যেন কম কথা বলে কারণ পাত্র বেশি কথা বলা পাত্রী পছন্দ করে না | কাস্ট নো বার | কনট্যাক্ট করুন Sultan@Bhaijaan.com |

এই প্রতিবেদন প্রকাশিত হওয়া মাত্র সলমন ভক্তরা টুইটারে টুঙ্কেল সম্পর্কে যা তা লিখতে শুরু করে | এমনকী অক্ষয় কুমারের ছবি বয়কট করারও হুমকি দেওয়া হয় টুইঙ্কলকে | এতে অবশ্য কিছু এসে যাই নি মিসেস ফানিবোনসের | উপরন্তু উনি এর জবাবে সলমনের সঙ্গে নিজের একটা ছবি আপলোড করেন যাতে দেখা যাচ্ছে উনি সল্লু ভাইয়ের গলা টিপে ধরেছেন | ছবির সঙ্গে উনি লেখেন ভাই-ভক্তদের সকলকে জানাই মেরী ক্রিসমাস | ট্রোলপ্রুফ |

