কর্মক্ষেত্রে যৌন হেনস্থার অভিযোগ সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় পোস্ট করেছিলেন দুই অ্যাঙ্কর | মাশুল স্বরূপ চ্যানেলে নিষিদ্ধ করা হল দুই মহিলাকেই | এই ঘটনা পাকিস্তানের জাতীয় চ্যানেল পি টিভি-র |

তঞ্জিলা মাজহার এবং ইয়াসফিন জামাল নামে ওই দুই জনপ্রিয় নায়িকা যৌন হেনস্থার অভিযোগ তোলেন আগা মাসুদ সোরিশের বিরুদ্ধে | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় সোচ্চার হন দুই সঞ্চলিকা | তাতেই পড়েন ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্তৃপক্ষের রোষানলে |

তঞ্জিলা ও ইয়াসফিনকে নির্দেশ দেওয়া হয়‚ ২৪ ঘণ্টার মধ্যে ওই পোস্ট সরিয়ে ফেলতে | কিন্তু সেটা তাঁরা করেননি | তার পরেই চ্যানেলের তরফে জানানো হয় তদন্তাধীন বিষয়ে পোস্ট করায় তাঁদের চ্যানেলে নিষিদ্ধ ঘোষণা করা হচ্ছে |

