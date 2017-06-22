অমিতাভ চক্রবর্তী
কর্মজীবনের প্রথম ছ'বছর কেটেছে মুম্বই‚ দিল্লি‚ কলকাতার তাজ গ্রুপ অফ হোটেলস-এ | এরপর অস্ট্রেলিয়া ও সাউথ আফ্রিকা ছড়া পৃথিবীর প্রায় সমস্ত দেশ ঘুরেছেন আমেরিকার রয়্যাল ক্যারিবিয়ান ক্রুজ লাইনারের সঙ্গে | ২০০২ সালে এক্সিকিউটিভ শেফ হিসেবে লঞ্চ করেন কলকাতার বিখ্যাত মার্কো পোলো রেস্তোরাঁ | শখ সঙ্গীত চর্চা | শিস দিয়ে সুরের জাদুও তৈরি করেন অমিতাভ |

উপকরণ :
# ৮টা ডিম
# ২০০গ্রাম চিনি
# ২ চা চামচ বেকিং পাউডার
# ৩ টেবিল চামচ মধু
# ১ চা চামচ সাদা ভিনিগার
# ২০০ গ্রাম মাখন
# ২০০গ্রাম ময়দা
# ১ টিন কনডেন্সড মিল্ক
# ১০০ গ্রাম নরম বাটার মিক্স

 

পদ্ধতি : একটা ফ্রাইং প্যানে হাল্কা আঁচে মধু গরম করে নিন | এতে এইবার ১ চা চামচ বেকিং পাউডার আর ১ চা চামচ ভিনিগার দিন | মধু গরম হলে তাতে ফেনা দেখা দেবে এবং একই সঙ্গে রং গাঢ় হয়ে যাবে | আগুন থেকে ওই পাত্র সরিয়ে নিয়ে তাতে ২০০ গ্রাম মাখন দিন | ভালো করে মিশিয়ে নিন |

অন্য একটা পাত্রে ডিম‚ চিনি আর ১ চা চামচ বেকিং পাউডার ভালো করে ফেটিয়ে নিন | এইবার এই মিশ্রণে অল্প ময়দা অ্যাড করুন‚ ভালো করে ফেটিয়ে নিন | এরপর এতে মধুটা মিশিয়ে দিন | ভালো করে মিশ্রণ ফেটিয়ে তাতে বাকি ময়দা মিশিয়ে দিন |

বেকিং ট্রে তে মিশ্রণটা ঢালুন | ২০০ ডিগ্রীতে প্রি হিটেড ওভেনে ওই ট্রে ঢুকিয়ে বেক করে নিন | রান্না হয়ে গেলে ওভেন থকে কেক বের করে ঠান্ডা করে নিন | এইবার কেক দুটো লেয়ারে কাটুন | এই বার দুটো কেকের লেয়ারের মাঝে কনডেন্সড মিল্ক আর মাখন লাগিয়ে নিন | স্যান্ডুইচের আকারে একটা লেয়ারের ওপর একটা লেয়ার লগিয়ে নিন | ফ্রিজে খানিকক্ষণ রেখে দিন | সার্ভ করার সময় খানিকটা কেক গুঁড়ো করে ছড়িয়ে দিন |

