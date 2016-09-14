ব্যবহৃত বউ !’

এই শিরোনামে ই-বে-তে বেচার জন্য স্ত্রীকে দিয়ে দিলেন এক ব্রিটিশ ইঞ্জিনিয়ার | জুড়ে দিলেন পুরনো গাড়ির সঙ্গে | পুরনো গিন্নির দাম উঠল ৬৬ হাজার পাউন্ড | এই ঘটনা ব্রিটেনের ইয়র্কশায়ারের ওয়েকফিল্ডের |

ঘটনার কেন্দ্রবিন্দুতে ৩৩ বছর বয়সী সাইমন ওকেন | একদিন অফিস থেকে অসুস্থ অবস্থায় ফেরেন ওই যুবক | কিন্তু অভিযোগ‚ স্বামীর দিকে ফিরেও তাকাননি স্ত্রী লিয়েন্দ্রা | তিনি নিজের মতো ঘরের কাজ সারছিলেন |

এতেই অভিমান হয় সাইমনের | বউ এত আনসিম প্যাথেটিক ! রাগ-ক্ষোভ-অভিমান সব একসময়ে রূপান্তরিত হল রসিকতায় | ভাবলেন‚ দেখি তো কী হয় ! দিলেন স্ত্রীকে ই-বে তে তুলে |

স্বামীর এই আচরণে স্ত্রী কিন্তু রেগে যাননি | উল্টে ২৭ বছর বয়সী লিয়েন্দ্রার বক্তব্য‚ তাঁর একটা বাজে ছবি দেওয়া হয়েছে সাইটে | আরও ভাল ছবি দিলে আরও ভাল অফার আসত | মনে করেন বিউটি থেরাপিস্ট লিয়েন্দ্রা |

ই-বে অবশ্য সেই ছবি সরিয়ে দেয় | এতেও হতাশ লিয়েন্দ্রা | দুই সন্তানের মা‚ এই যুবতী দেখতে চাইছিলেন কতজন পোটেনশিয়াল বায়ার তাঁর টানে হাজির হন |

