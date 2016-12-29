টানা ৫ দিন ক্যারিবিয়ান সমুদ্রে বিলাসবহুল ক্রুজ সফর | এটাই ইনসেনটিভ | কর্মীদের দিল এক মার্কিন সংস্থা | ৮০০ জন কর্মীর এই প্রমোদ সফরের সব ব্যয় বহন করবে অফিস |

সংস্থার নাম Bertch Cabinets | ১৯৭৭ সালে কম্পানি শুরু করেছিলেন স্বামী গ্যারি এবং স্ত্রী বেকি | ২০১৬-র শুরুতে এই বোনাসের কথা জানিয়ে দেওয়া হয় কর্মীদের | যদি কম্পানি লক্ষ্যপূরণ করতে পারে তবে কর্মীদের ক্যারিবিয়ান ক্রুজে নিয়ে যাওয়া হবে বলে বলা হয়েছিল |

সেই লক্ষ্য পূর্ণ করতে পেরেছে সংস্থা | কর্মীদের কঠোর পরিশ্রমের মর্যাদা দিল অফিস | আগামী ৯ থেকে ১৩ জানুয়ারি বন্ধ থাকবে অফিস |

চারটে চার্টার্ড বিমানে করে ৮০০ জন কর্মীকে নিয়ে যাওয়া হবে প্রথমে মায়ামি | সবাই থাকবে পাঁচ তারা হোটেলে | তারপর সেখান থেকে চালাও পানসি ক্যারিবিয়ান সমুদ্র | মেক্সিকো উপকূলে কোজুমেল দ্বীপেও ফেলা হবে নোংর |

কর্মীদের পুরস্কার হিসেবে এই ক্রুজ সফরের কথা জেনে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় ধন্য ধন্য পড়ে গেছে এই মার্কিন সংস্থাকে ঘিরে | এখানে চাকরি করা মানে পড়শির ঈর্ষা‚ আপনার গর্ব !

