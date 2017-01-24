এই বছর ফিল্মফেয়ার অ্যাওয়ার্ডে নাকি নমিনেশনই পাননি অক্ষয় কুমার‚ যদিও এয়ারলিফট এবং রুস্তম ছবিতে দুর্দান্ত অভিনয় করেছেন উনি | এই ঘটনার পর বি-টাউনের একাংশ ফিল্মফেয়ার অ্যাওয়ার্ডসকে অনৈতিক হিসেবে চিহ্নিত করেছেন |

অন্যদিকে ক্রিটিকস অ্যাওয়ার্ড তুলে দেওয়া হয় সোনম কাপুরের হাতে নীরজা ছবির জন্য | এই সিদ্ধান্তেও অখুশি অনেকেই |

সোনমের ভাই হর্ষর্বর্ধন কাপুর আশা করেছিলেন বেস্ট ডেব্যুট্যান্ট এর পুরস্কার উনি পাবেন | কিন্তু তার বদলে এই পুরস্কার তুলে দেওয়া হয় দিলজিৎ দোসাঞ্জের হাতে উড়তা পাঞ্জাব ছবির জন্য | এতে হর্ষর্বর্ধন আঙুল তুলেছেন শোয়ের কর্মকর্তাদের দিকে |

এইখানেই শেষ নয়‚ কোরিওগ্রাফার বৈভবী মার্চেন্টও বেশ আহত হয়েছেন | উনি তীব্র ব্যাঙ্গ করে একটা টুইট করেছেন‚ সলমন খান কে জগ ঘুমিয়া ‘-র জন্য বেস্ট কোরিওগ্রাফার নমিনেট করার জন্য |

উনি লেখেন যদি তোমরা আমার প্রিয় বন্ধু সলমনকে জগ ঘুমিয়া ‘-র জন্য বেস্ট কোরিওগ্রাফর নমিনেট করতে পারো তাহলে আমাকে সুলতান ছবির জন্য বেস্ট অ্যাক্টর নমিনেট করা উচিত ছিল |

