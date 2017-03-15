আবার বিতর্ক পদ্মাবতীর শ্যুটিং ঘিরে | মাস দুয়েক আগে জয়পুরে শ্যুটিং চলাকালীন রাজপুত কার্নি সেনার হাতে লাঞ্ছিত হয়েছিলেন পদ্মাবতীর পরিচালক সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালি | সেই কাণ্ডের নিন্দায় সরব হয়েছিল বলিউড |

এবারের ঘটনাস্থল কোলহাপুর | গতকাল রাত দশটা নাগাদ কিছু স্থানীয় দুষ্কৃতী আগুন লাগিয়ে দেয় পদ্মাবতীর সেটে | তখন সদ্য শেষ হয়েছে দিনের শ্যুটিং | লোকেশনে উপস্থিত ছিলেন দীপিকা পাড়ুকোন্‚ রণবীর সিং‚ সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালি সহ ছবির অন্যান্য কলাকুশলীরা | আগুনে কারও হতাহত হওয়ার খবর পাওয়া যায়নি | শ্যুটিং-এর মূল যন্ত্রপাতি আগুনের গ্রাস থেকে বাঁচানো সম্ভব হলেও জ্বলে শেষ হয়ে গেছে সেটের বেশ খানিকটা অংশ | এখনো পর্যন্ত এই ঘটনার দায় স্বীকার করেনি কোনো সংগঠন |

