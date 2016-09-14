এমন অনেক অভিনেতা আছেন‚ যেমন নওয়াজউদ্দিন সিদ্দিকি বা ইরফান খান যাঁরা সহজেই কোন আবেগপূর্ণ দৃশ্য করতে পারেন | আর বাকিদের এইরকম দৃশ্য করার আগে প্রস্তুতি নিতে হয় | কয়েকদিন আগে বরুণ ধাওয়ানকে ওঁর পরবর্তী ছবি বন্দরীনাথ কী দুলঁহনিয়া ছবিতে এমনই একটা আবেগপূর্ণ দৃশ্য করতে হয় | জানেন উনি কিভাবে নিজেকে এই দৃশ্যের জন্য তৈরি করেছিলেন ? ওই দৃশ্য শ্যুট করার আগে উনি বেশ কয়েক পেগ মদ খান | তারপর মদ্যপ অবস্থায় ক্যামেরার সামনে দাঁড়ান |

সূত্রের খবর অনুযায়ী বরুণ নাকি জল বা অন্য কিছু না মিশিয়েই মদ্যপান করেন | ছবির পরিচালক শশাঙ্ক খৈতান নাকি নেশাগ্রস্ত বরুণের অভিনয় দেখে ওঁর প্রশংসা না করে পারেননি | বরুণ নাকি আগে থেকেই জানতেন মদ না খেয়ে উনি ওই দৃশ্যটা সঠিক ভাবে কিছুতেই করতে পারবেন না |

রিয়েল লাইফে বরুণ কিন্তু একেবারেই মদ খাওয়া পছন্দ করেন না | কিন্তু উনি নাকি সঠিক ভাবে নিজের চরিত্র ফুটিয়ে তোলার জন্য সব কিছু করতে পারেন | নেশা করে বন্দরীনাথ কী দুলঁহনিয়া দৃশ্য করার পর বরুণ নাকি আর দাঁড়িয়ে থাকতে পারছিলেন না | তাই ওঁকে কয়েক ঘন্টার জন্য ছুটি দিয়ে দেন পরিচালক | ওই সময়টা বরুণ ঘুমিয়ে কাটান‚ তারপর আবার ফিরে আসেন শ্যুটিং স্পটে | বরুণকে এই ব্যপারে প্রশ্ন করা হলে উনি জানিয়েছেন ছবিতে দরকার ছিল বলে আমাকে নেশা করতে হয় | কিছুক্ষণের জন্য নেশাগ্রস্ত হয়ে পড়লেও কিছুক্ষণ ঘুমোনোর পর আবার সব ঠিক হয়ে যায় |

এই ছবিতে বরুণের বিপরীতে আছেন আলিয়া ভট্ট | এই ছবির আগামী বছর মার্চ মাসে মুক্তি পাওয়ার কথা |

