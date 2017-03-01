বি-টাউনের ওপেন সিক্রেট বরুণ ধাওয়ান ওঁর ছোটবেলার বান্ধবী নাতাশা দালালের সঙ্গে প্রেম করেন | কয়েকদিন আগে ওঁদের দুজনকে একসঙ্গে শাহিদ কাপুরের জন্মদিনের পার্টিতেও দেখা যায় | এর আগেও বারবার নাতাশার সঙ্গে বিভিন্ন জায়গায় দেখা গেছে বরুণকে | কিন্তু বরুণ এই সম্পর্কের কথা খুলাখুলি স্বীকার করতে নারাজ | সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে ওঁকে বলতে শোনা গেছে ট্রু ফ্যান রা নাকি ওঁর অ্যাফেয়ার বিষয়ে মোটেই উৎসাহী নয় |

আর কয়েকদিনের মধ্যে মুক্তি পাবে বরুণের পরবর্তী ছবি বদ্রীনাথ কী দুলহনিয়াঁ | এরপর আছে সলমন খান অভিনীত জুড়ওয়ার সিকুয়েল | এছাড়াও সুজিত সরকারের একটা ছবিতেও দেখা যাবে ওঁকে | বরুণ চান সবার দৃষ্টি যেন ওঁর কেরিয়ারের দিকে থাকে | ওঁর কথায় আমি চাই সবার দৃষ্টি আমার কেরিয়ারের ওপর থাকুক | আমার ছবি নিয়ে আলোচনা করুক সবাই | আমার ব্যক্তিগত জীবনের ব্যাপারে জানাতে চাইলে আমি আত্মজীবনী লিখবো |

উনি যোগ করেন আমি জানি সবাই আমার ব্যক্তিগত জীবনের ব্যাপারে জানতে চায় | কিন্তু আমি তা এখনি শেয়ার করতে চাই না | আমার মনে হয় প্রকৃত ভক্তরা আমার অ্যাফেয়ার বা অন্যদের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক নিয়ে জানতে বিন্দুমাত্র উৎসাহ দেখাবে না | তারা শুধু আমি কী কাজ করছি তাই জানতে চাইবে | আমি যেদিন সেটল করবো সেই খবর আমি নিজেই জানিয়ে দেবো | ওই বিশেষ মহিলার জন্য আমি গর্বিত | আমি চাই সবাই ওঁর ব্যাপারে জানুক | কিন্তু আমি কোন মেয়েকে ডেট করছি তার জন্য খবরে থাকতে চাই না | একজন অভিনেতা কতটা জনপ্রিয় তা তার বক্স অফিস পারফর্মেন্স থেকে আন্দাজ করা যায় | তাকে নিয়ে কতটা গুজব ছাড়াচ্ছে তাই থেকে নয় |

