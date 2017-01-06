বছরের শুরুতেই ইন্দ্রপতন চলচ্চিত্র দুনিয়ায় | চলে গেলেন ওম পুরী | বয়স হয়েছিল ৬৬ বছর | প্রখ্যাত এই অভিনেতার বলিষ্ঠ অথচ অনায়াস গতি ছিল সমান্তরাল এবং মূলস্রোতের বাণিজ্যিক সিনেমায় | শুক্রবার সকালে হৃদরোগে আক্রান্ত হয়ে প্রয়াত হন |

অভিনয়ে আত্ম প্রকাশ ১৯৭৬ সালে‚ মরাঠি সিনেমায় | বিজয় তেণ্ডুলকারের রচনায় ঘাসিরাম কোতোয়াল চলচ্চিত্রে | কাজ করেছেন সত্যজিৎ রায়-সহ ভারতের প্রথম সারির পরিচালকদের সঙ্গে | দক্ষ অভিনয়ের ছাপ রেখেছেন বিদেশি ছবিতেও | জাতীয় পুরস্কার পান অর্ধসত্য এবং আরোহন সিনেমায় অভিনয়ের স্বীকৃতিস্বরূপ |১৯৯০ সালে ভূষিত হন পদ্মশ্রী সম্মানে | তাঁর প্রয়াণে শোকাচ্ছন্ন চলচ্চিত্র মহল |

