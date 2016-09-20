সম্প্রতি আভিনেত্রী বিদ্যা বালান ডেঙ্গিতে আক্রান্ত হয়েছেন | মাত্র গত সপ্তাহে আমেরিকা থেকে কাহানি ২ এর শ্যুটিং শেষ করে  ফিরেছেন তিনি | আর দেশে ফিরতে না ফিরতেই উনি ডেঙ্গিতে আক্রান্ত হন | যাই হোক‚ বিদ্যা গতকাল নিজেই টুইট করে জানিয়েছেন উনি ঠিক আছেন |

উনি টুইট করেন গুড মর্নিং সবাই | সবাইকে ধন্যবাদ আপনাদের গুড উইশ‚ প্রেয়ার এবং আমার শরীর নিয়ে উদ্বেগ প্রকাশ করার জন্য | আমি ঠিক আছি | ডাক্তার আমাকে রেস্ট নিতে বলেছে | আমি তাই করছি | আশা করি তাড়াতাড়ি সুস্থ হয়ে উঠবো |

বিদ্যার পড়শি শাহিদ কাপুরকে ইতিমধ্যেই বৃহন্মুম্বাই মিউনিসিপ্যাল কর্পোরেশন থেকে নোটিশ পাঠানো হয়েছে কারণ ওঁর বাড়ির একটি পরিত্যক্ত সুইমিং পুলকে ডেঙ্গির মশার ব্রিডিং গ্রাউন্ড হিসেবে চিহ্নিত করেছেন মিউনিসিপ্যাল অফিসাররা |

