শাশুড়ি আর বধূমাতা একই শাড়ি পরছেন | দুজনেই সেটা ক্যারি করছেন নিজস্ব স্টাইল আর কেতায় | এর চেয়ে পারিবারিক হৃদ্যতার ছবি আর হয় না | এবং সেটাও যদি হয় বচ্চন পরিবারে‚ তাহলে তো আলাদা মাত্রা পেয়ে যায় |

কিন্তু ফিচেল নেটিজেনরা তো একটাই মাত্রা বোঝে | যে কোনও কিছুতে রসবোধ আর দুষ্টুমি মিশিয়ে তাকে গরুর রচনার মতো একই গন্তব্যে নিয়ে যাওয়া |

হোয়াটস অ্যাপে এখন ভাইরাল হয়ে গেছে জয়া বচ্চন এবং ঐশ্বর্য রাই বচ্চনের ছবি | দুজনে ভিন্ন সময়ে ভিন্ন জায়্গায় | কিন্তু পরনে একই শাড়ি | ছবি দিয়ে নিচে যা লেখা‚ তার বক্তব্য হল‚ নোট বাতিলের আঁচ পড়েছে বচ্চন পরিবারেও | বচ্চন পরিবারেও শাশুড়ি আর পুত্রবধূ একই শাড়ি পরে অনুষ্ঠানে যাচ্ছেন | উদ্দেশ্য‚ ব্যয় সঙ্কোচ |

প্রসঙ্গত গোলাপি এবং সোনালি কম্বিনেশনে মহার্ঘ্য রেশমী শাড়িটি পরে জয়া বচ্চনকে প্রথম দেখা যায়  ২০১০ সালের এক অনুষ্ঠানে | ওই একই শাড়ি ঐশ্বর্য পরেছিলেন তার পরের বছর এক অনুষ্ঠানে | আবার ২০১৪ সালে স্ক্রিন অ্যাওয়ার্ডসে এই শাড়িটিই পরে এসেছিলেন জয়া বচ্চন | ইন্টারনেটে ছড়িয়ে পড়েছিল আমিতাভ-জয়ার প্রকাশ্য চুম্বনের ছবি | ওই একই অনুষ্ঠানে সাড়া ফেলে দেয় জয়া-রেখার অন্তরঙ্গ মুহূর্তের ছবিও |

হয়তো দুটি শাড়ি আলাদা | একই দেখতে শাড়ি থাকতেই পারে জয়া এবং ঐশ্বর্যর আলমারিতে | কিন্তু অতশত ভাবতে বয়েই গেছে নেটিজেনদের | তাঁরা ভার্চুয়াল ওয়ালে রসিকতায় মগ্ন |

NO COMMENTS

twenty − twenty =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 329

0 857