বি-টাউনের জনপ্রিয় গায়ক এবং সুরকার বিশাল দাদলানি যিনি ওম শান্তি ওম রা ওয়ান সুলতান এর মত ছবির মিউজিক কম্পোজ করেছেন সম্প্রতি স্ত্রী প্রিয়ালি-র সঙ্গে বিবাহ বিচ্ছেদের কেস ফাইল করেছেন আদালতে |
উনি এবং ওঁর স্ত্রী বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই আলাদা থাকেন | বিশাল একটা বক্তব্য রেখেছেন‚ তাতে লেখা বেশ কয়েক বছর আলাদা থাকার পর আমি আর প্রিয়ালি অফিশিয়ালি ডিভোর্স ফাইল করলাম | আমরা এই ব্যাপারে আর কোনও কথা বলতে চাই না | এটা আমাদের ব্যক্তিগত ব্যাপার | তাই আশা করি সবাই একে সম্মান করবেন | আলাদা থাকাকালীন আমার আর প্রিয়ালির মধ্যে আগে যা কোনওদিন হয়নি‚ তাই হয়েছে‚ আমরা খুব ভাল বন্ধু হয়ে উঠেছি | আমাদের দুই পরিবারের মধ্যে ভাল সম্পর্ক আছে এবং থাকবে | আমরা চাই না আমাদের ব্যক্তিগত জীবনে কেউ হস্তক্ষেপ করুক ‚ ধন্যবাদ |

গত বছর থেকেই আমরা দেখেছি একের পর এক সেলিব্রিটি বিয়ে ভাঙার সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছেন | এ বার সেই তালিকায় যোগ হল বিশাল ও প্রিয়ালির নাম |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 25

0 87