অনুপ্রেরণা নরেন্দ্র মোদী | দরিদ্র এবং অনগ্রসর পরিবারগুলোর জন্য কমদামী বাড়ি বানাচ্ছেন বিবেক ওবেরয় | মহারাষ্ট্রের শাহপুরে প্রায় ৫ লাখ ফ্ল্যাট বানাবে বিবেকের সংস্থা কর্ম ইনফ্রাস্ট্রাকচার প্রাইভেট লিমিটেড | প্রতিটির দাম হবে আট লাখের মধ্যে | আগামী ৩-৫ বছর ধরে চলবে এই মিশন ৩৬০-র কাজ |

হিসেব বলছে ভারতে প্রায় ১.৭৭ মিলিয়ন লোকের মাথার উপরে কোনও স্থায়ী ছাদ নেই | বস্তিবাসীর সংখ্যা বেড়ে গত ২০ বছরে দ্বিগুণ হয়েছে | অর্থাৎ গ্রাম থেকে আরও বেশি লোক শহরে আসছে | ভারতে বর্তমানে যত মানুষ বস্তিবাসী‚ সেটা গ্রেট ব্রিটেনের মোট জনসংখ্যার থেকেও বেশি ! প্রায় দ্বিগুণ |

এই অবস্থায় মোদীর ঘোষণা‚ ২০২০ সালের মধ্যে প্রধানমন্ত্রী আবাস যোজনায় সব দেশবাসীকে মাথার উপরে স্থায়ী ছাদ দেওয়া হবে | কিন্তু কাদের জন্য তৈরি হচ্ছে ৮ লাখি ফ্ল্যাট ? পিছিয়ে পড়া পরিবারগুলো কি পারবে ওই টাকা যোগাড় করতে ?

