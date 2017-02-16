গত সপ্তাহেও ছিলেন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী পদপ্রার্থী | এখন কয়েদি নম্বর ৯২৩৪ | ব্যাঙ্গালোরের কারাগারে এটাই পরিচয় শশীকলার | চার বছরের সাজার মেয়াদ খাটতে এসেছেন চিন্নামা |

প্রথম রাতে জেলের সিমেন্টের বেদিতেই ঘুমোন তিনি | পরের দিন সকালে খান তেঁতুল ভাত আর চাটনি | কিছুক্ষণ ধ্যানও করেন | কারাগার কর্তৃপক্ষের কাছে শশী আবেদন করেন টেলিভিশন সেট‚ খাট‚ টেবিল ফ্যান আর বালতির | তাঁর আর্জি পুরো মঞ্জুর হয়নি |

আপাতত পেয়েছেন ম্যাট্রেস‚ টেবিল ফ্যান আর বালতি | একটি খাট দেওয়া হতে পারে পরে | টিভি দেখতে পারেন তবে নিয়ন্ত্রিত নির্দিষ্ট সময়ের জন্য | বাতিল হয়ে গেছে বাড়ির খাবার আর মিনারেল ওয়াটারের অনুরোধও |

যে শশীকলার সম্পত্তি লাগামহীন‚ তিনি জেলে বসে বানাবেন মোমবাতি বা ধূপকাঠি | দৈনিক উপার্জন হবে ৫০ টাকা মতো | এই জেলে ২০১৪ সালেও ছিলেন তিনি | তবে সেবার সঙ্গে ছিলেন হরিহর আত্মা জয়ললিতা | এবার একই জেলে আছেন আত্মীয়া ইলাভারাসি | তিনিও শশীর সঙ্গে আয়ের তুলনায় সঙ্গতিহীন সম্পত্তি মামলায় দোষী সাব্যস্ত | দুজন একই সেলে আছেন কিনা জানা যায়নি |

শশীকলার আইনজীবী জানিয়েছেন তাঁদের তরফে সুপ্রিম কোর্টে আর আবেদন করা হবে না | কারণ আত্মসমর্পণের পরে শাস্তির পুরো মেয়াদ সম্পূর্ণ করবেন শশী | আপাতত তাঁকে দেওয়া হয়েছে তিনটি শাড়ি | সেটাই পরে থাকতে হবে জেলে | তবে ডায়াবেটিস রোগী শশীকলা আবেদন করেছেন যদি দরকার হয় সর্বক্ষণ তাঁর জন্য চাই চিকিৎসা পরিষেবা | আর প্রয়োজন ধ্যানের জন্য একটুকরো ছোট্ট জায়গা |

