কমল হাসান কন্যা শ্রুতি হাসানের নাকি দুবছর আগেই চুপিচুপি বিয়ে হয়ে গেছে | সম্প্রতি সুপারস্টার নাগার্জুন জানিয়েছেন ওঁর পুত্র নাগা চৈতন্য হিট দক্ষিণী নায়িকা সামান্থা রুথ প্রভুর (প্রভুদেবার মেয়ে ) সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন | ওঁরা দুজন নাকি বিয়ের কথাও ভাবছেন | কিন্তু সামান্থার সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক হওয়ার আগে নাগা চৈতন্য কিন্তু শ্রুতির সঙ্গে সম্পর্কে জড়িয়ে পড়েন | অন্তত এমনটাই দাবি করছে একটা জনপ্রিয় ওয়েব পোর্টাল |

ওই ওয়েব পোর্টালে প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী ২০১৩ সালে একজন কমন বন্ধুর পার্টিতে শ্রুতি এবং নাগা চৈতন্যর আলাপ হয় | প্রথম আলাপ থেকেই দুজনে দুজনকে পছন্দ করে ফেলেন | এর কিছুদিনের মধ্যে শোনা যায় ওঁরা দুজন প্রেম করছেন | শুধু তাই নয় শোনা যায় ২০১৪ সালে ওঁরা নাকি দুজনে চুপিচুপি বিয়েও করে নেন |

কিন্তু এর বছরখানেক পরে শোনা যায় শ্রুতি এবং নাগা চৈতন্যর সম্পর্ক নাকি ভেঙে গেছে | দুজনে নিজেদের কেরিয়ার নিয়ে এতটাই ব্যস্ত ছিলেন যে একে অন্যকে ঠিক মত সময় দিতে পারছিলেন না | ফলে বাধ্য হয়ে সম্পর্ক শেষ করে দিতে হয় ওঁদের | কিন্তু গতবছর মে মাসে ফেসবুকে শ্রুতি নিজের এবং নাগা চৈতন্যের একটা সেল্ফি পোস্ট করেন | ফলে অনেকেই আন্দাজ করে হয়তো ভাঙা সম্পর্ক জোড়া লেগেছে আবার | তাই সম্প্রতি যখন শোনা যায় নাগা চৈতন্য একজন দক্ষিণী নায়িকার সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন‚ তখন ওঁর ভক্তরা ধরে নেন ওই নায়িকা শ্রুতি ছাড়া কেউ নন | তাই নাগার্জুন যখন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে ছেলের প্রেমিকার নাম উল্লেখ করেন‚ সামান্থার নাম দেখে অনেকেই বেশ অবাক হন |

অন্যদিকে শ্রুতিকে নাগা চৈতন্যর সঙ্গে ওঁর সম্পর্ক নিয়ে প্রশ্ন করা হলে উনি জানিয়েছেন ওঁরা দুজনে ভাল বন্ধু ছাড়া কিছুই নন | আর বিয়ের ব্যাপারে কথা বলতে গিয়ে উনি বলেন আমার মতে বিয়ে সময় নষ্ট করা ছাড়া কিছুই নয় | তাই আমি কোনওদিন বিয়ে করছি না |

NO COMMENTS

12 − eleven =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 19

0 53