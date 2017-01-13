অভিনেতা আদিত্য রয় কাপুরকে ওঁর আশিকী ২ কো-স্টার শ্রাদ্ধা কাপুরের সঙ্গে ওকে জানু ছবিতে আরো একবার স্ক্রিন শেয়ার করতে দেখা যাবে | এই ছবিতে এ আর রহমানের বিখ্যাত হাম্মা হাম্মা গানটার রিমেক ইতিমধ্যেই বেশ জনপ্রিয় হয়েছে | শোনা যায় আশিকী ২ করতে গিয়ে নাকি রিয়েল লাইফে প্রেমে পড়েন আদিত্য – শ্রদ্ধা | তবে ওঁরা কোনদিন ওঁদের সম্পর্ক স্বীকার করে নেননি | পরে অবশ্য ওঁদের ব্রেক অপের খবরও শোনা যায় | যাই হোক‚ সম্প্রতি আদিত্য জানিয়েছেন উনি আর শ্রদ্ধা নাকি এত ভালো বন্ধু যে ওঁরা একে অপরকে যখন খুশি ফোন করতে পারেন |

আদিত্য এবং শ্রদ্ধাকে ইয়ার মেরা সুপারস্টার অনুষ্ঠানে ওঁদের ছবি প্রচার করতে দেখা যাবে | সেখানেই আদিত্য ওঁর সঙ্গে শ্রদ্ধার বন্ধুত্ব নিয়ে কথা বলেন |

এই শো-এ শ্রদ্ধা আর আদিত্য এও জানান যে দুজনের ফোনের স্পিড ডায়ালেই একে অপরের নাম আছে | ওঁদের প্রশ্ন করা হয় ভোর চারটের সময়ও ওঁরা নির্দ্বিধায় একে অপরকে কল করতে পারেন কি না | উত্তরে আদি জানান শুধু ভোর চারটে কেন আমরা একে অপরকে যখন খুশি ফোন করতে পারি | আমরা এনিটাইম ফ্রেন্ডস |

শাদ আলি পরিচালিত ওকে জানু আজ মুক্তি পেয়েছে |

