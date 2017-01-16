আকাশে ভাসমান জলকণার মধ্যে দিয়ে সূর্যের আলো যাওয়ার সময়ে বিচ্ছুরণের ফলে আকাশে যে সাতটা আলোর পাটি গঠিত হয় ‚ তাকে বলে রংধনু | লেখা আছে পশ্চিমবঙ্গ শিক্ষা দফতরের বইয়ে | এটাই শিখছে ওয়েস্ট বেঙ্গল বোর্ডের বাংলামাধ্যম স্কুলের পড়ুয়ারা | কারণ সরকারের নির্দেশে রামধনু হয়ে গেছে রংধনু | স্কুলপাঠ্য থেকে সাম্প্রদায়িকতা দূর করতে !

মহাকাব্য রামায়ণে সীতাকে বিবাহের শর্ত হিসেবে স্বয়ম্বর সভায় যে হরধনু ভঙ্গ করেছিলেন রামচন্দ্র‚ তার নামেই এতদিন বলা হত রামধনু | রাজ্য সরকারের মতে‚ অহিন্দু পড়ুয়ারা এই শব্দে স্বচ্ছন্দ নাও হতে পারে | তাই রাম-এর বদলে ধনুর আগে রং ! আবার সেই রংধনুর সাত রঙের নাম বলতে গিয়ে আকাশি (Blue) হয়ে গেছে আসমানি !

ভাষাবিদদের মতে‚ বাংলা ভাষায় রংধনু বলে কোনও শব্দ নেই | আকাশি-র বদলে ( Bule )-কে আসমানি বলারও ভাষাগত কোনও সার্থকতা খুঁজে পাচ্ছেন না বিশেষজ্ঞরা |

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় এই পরিবর্তন নিয়ে তীব্র সমালোচনা চলছে | বাকি থাকছে না রঙ্গ ব্যঙ্গও | সেখানে প্রশ্ন‚ তাহলে কি গান্ধীজির স্মৃতিস্তম্ভে হে রাম-এর বদলে হে রং খোদিত হবে ? বদলে দিতে হবে শিবপ্রসাদ-নন্দিতা জুটির প্রশংসিত সিনেমার নামও পাল্টে যাবে রামলীলা‚ রাম জানে-এর মতো জনপ্রিয় হিন্দি সিনেমার নাম ? নাকি মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের রাজ্যের ব্র্যান্ড অ্যাম্বাসাডরের কনিষ্ঠ পুত্রের নাম ABRAM থেকে হবে ABRONG !

