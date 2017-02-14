সপ্তপদীতে বিশ্বযুদ্ধের ডামাডোল বা অন্য কিছুও কেড়ে নিতে পারেনি কৃষ্ণেন্দু-রীনা ব্রাউনের প্রেম | জীবনের বহু ঝড় ঝাপ্টা পাড় করেও এক হতে পেরেছিলেন তাঁরা | সিনেমার সেই প্রেম ধরা দিল বাস্তবেও |

এলিন আর ওয়ার্নার | ইংল্যান্ডের কোনও এক শহরের দুই বাসিন্দা | কৈশোরে প্রেমের স্রোতে সাম্পান ভাসিয়েছিলেন দুজনেই | বিয়েও করলেন | তবে একটু দেরিতে | জীবনের প্রায় আটটা দশক কাটিয়ে ফেলার পরে দুজনে আংটি বদল করেছেন | মাঝে প্রায় ষাট বছর দুজনের মধ্যে যোগাযোগের লেশমাত্র ছিল না |

ইংল্যান্ডের ওয়ার্নার আর এলিন বাড়ি থেকে পালিয়ে বিয়ে করতে চেয়েছিলেন | হয়নি | তাঁদের সম্পর্কে বাধা হয়ে দাঁড়িয়েছিল অভিভাবকরা | একদিন জীবনের বাঁকে বিচ্ছিন্ন হয়ে গেলেন দুজনে | রয়্যাল এয়ারফোর্স-এ যোগ দিলেন তরুণ ওয়ার্নার | বিয়ে হয়ে গেল এলিনেরও |

ওয়ার্নারের জীবনেও এলেন অন্য নারী | কিন্তু দীর্ঘস্থায়ী হল না সম্পর্ক | একদিন খবর পেলেন এলিনের স্বামী মারা গিয়েছেন | ওয়ার্নার গেলেন সমবেদনা জানাতে | দীর্ঘ ষাট বছর বাদে দেখা হল দুজনের |

দুজনে বুঝতে পারলেন সময়ের প্রলেপ পলি জমতে দেয়নি বহমান প্রেমে | দুজনেই দুজনকে আগের মতোই চান | শেষে নিয়েই ফেললেন সিদ্ধান্ত |

১৬ আর ১৭ বছর বয়সে যা হয়নি সেটা করে ফেলেছেন ৭৮ আর ৭৯ বছর বয়সে | বিয়ে করলেন | কৈশোরের স্বপ্ন পূর্ণ করলেন বৃদ্ধ বয়সে | বয়স যাই হোক না কেন, মনের ভালবাসাই শেষ কথা বলল তাঁদের হয়ে |

