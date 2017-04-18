তাকে নিতে হাজির হয়েছিল পরিবার | কিন্তু উপযুক্ত প্রমাণ না পেলে মোগলিকন্যাকে দাবিদারদের হাতে তুলে হচ্ছে না | ফলে এগারো বছরের এহসাস না পারছে বনজীবনে ফিরতে | না পাচ্ছে পরিবার পরিজন | আপাতত চলছে চিকিৎসা |

মাস দুয়েক আগে উত্তরপ্রদেশের বাহরাইচের কাতারনিয়া অভয়ারণ্য থেকে উদ্ধার করা হয় তাকে | একপাল বাঁদরের সঙ্গে ছিল এই বালিকা | বহু কসরতে পুলিশ তাকে উদ্ধার করে | আচার আচরণে সে ছিল অবিকল বাঁদরের মতো |

দিন কয়েক ধরে তার চিকিৎসা চলেছে RML হাসপাতালে | চিকিৎসকরা জানিয়েছেন‚ ডায়রিয়ায় ভুগছিল সে | এছাড়া ছিল রক্তাল্পতা আর কৃমির সংক্রমণ | বন থেকে উদ্ধারের পরে জেলা হাসপাতালে ভর্তি করা হয়েছিল | কিন্তু সেখানে তাকে কৃমি বিনাশের কোনও ওষুধ দেওয়া হয়নি বলে অভিযোগ |

RML হাসপাতালে চিকিৎসার পরে আপাতত সে সুস্থ | ওষুধে কমেছে কৃমির সংক্রমণ | সেরেছে ডায়রিয়া | বেড়েছে হিমোগ্লোবিনের পরিমাপও | পরবর্তীকালে সিটি স্ক্যান করার পরামর্শ দেওয়া হয়েছে | দরকারে দেওয়া হতে পারে প্রয়োজনীয় টীকাও |

সরকারি হোমই এখন বনদুর্গা বা এহসাসের ঠিকানা | শেখানো হচ্ছে দু পেয়ে জীবনে অভ্যস্ত হওয়ার পাঠ | তবে তার অবস্থা এখন শাঁখের করাত | বনের জীবন চলে গেছে অনেক দূরে | কাছে আসেনি মানুষের ঘরও | মাঝখানে অপেক্ষায় অসহায় বালিকা |

  1. আইন সম্মতভাবে আমাকে দেওয়া হলে আমি adopt করতে আগ্রহী আছি এবং তাকে মানুষের জীবন যাপনে অভ্যস্ত করতে সফল হব বলে আশা রাখি।

