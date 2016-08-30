গত শুক্রবার একটি ফুটফুটে কন্যা সন্তানের জন্ম দিয়েছেন মীরা রাজপুত | আর গত রবিবার মা-মেয়েকে হাসপাতাল থেকে বাড়ি নিয়ে অসেন শাহিদ নিজে | মেয়ে আর তার মায়ের খেয়াল রাখার জন্য আগামী দুমাস প্রায় সবরকম কাজ থেকে ছুটিও নিয়েছেন শাহিদ |

শাহিদ-মীরা নিজে থেকে কিছু না জানালেও শাহিদ ঘনিষ্ঠ এক সূত্র থেকে জানা গেল তাঁদের মেয়ের সম্ভাব্য নাম | সূত্র জানাচ্ছেন সম্ভাব্যও নয় আসলে নাকি এই নামটিই স্থির করেছেন শাহিদ-মীরা দুজনে | মীরার মি আর শাহিদের শা মিলিয়ে তাঁরা নাকি মেয়ের নাম রেখেছেন মিশা | এর আগে শাহিদের মা নীলিমা আজমিও জানিয়েছিলেন তাঁর ছেলে-ছেলের বউ দুজনে মিলেই ঠিক করেছেন তাঁদের মেয়ের নাম |

