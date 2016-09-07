সম্প্রতি প্রকাশিত হয়েছে ইয়াসির ওসমানের নতুন বই রেখা - দ্য আনটোল্ড স্টোরি | এই বই থেকে রেখার জীবনের বেশ কিছু ভয়ঙ্কর ঘটনা সামনে এসেছে | যৌন উৎপীড়ন থেকে ডাইনি বিদ্যা চর্চা সব কিছুরই বিস্তারিত বর্ণণা দেওয়া আছে |

জানা যাচ্ছে‚ ১৫ বছরের রেখার ওপর যৌন উৎপীড়ন করা হয় | আনজানি সফর শ্যুটিং এর সময় এই ঘটনা ঘটে | এই ছবিতে রেখার বিপরীতে ছিলেন বিশ্বজিৎ | ছবির প্রযোজক‚ পরিচালক এবং বিশ্বজিৎ তিনজন মিলে একটা চুম্বন দৃশ্য শ্যুট করার সিদ্ধান্ত নেন | এই দৃশ্যের কথা কিন্তু রেখাকে জানানো হয় না | অ্যাকশন বলার সঙ্গে সঙ্গে বিশ্বজিৎ ঝাঁপিয়ে পরে জোর করে পাঁচ মিনিট ধরে রেখাকে চুমু খান | এতে স্তম্ভিত হয়ে যান রেখা | গোটা ক্রিউ মেম্বারদের সামনে হেনস্থা হতে হয় ওঁকে | তখন কিন্তু পুরোটাই চুপচাপ সহ্য করা ছাড়া পনেরো বছরের রেখার আর কোনও উপায় ছিল না |

পরে অবশ্য ওই চুম্বন দৃশ্যের জন্য সেন্সর বোর্ড এই ছবি আটকে দেয় | প্রায় দশ বছর পর এই ছবি মুক্তি পায় | তবে ততদিনে ছবির নাম পাল্টে দো শিকারী হয়ে গেছে |

