এ এক অদ্ভূত অসুখ | মানুষের দেহ থেকে বেরোতে থাকে পচা মাছের গন্ধ | অন্য কোনও শারীরিক অসুস্থতা থাকে না | কিন্তু গা দিয়ে বেরোতে থাকে পচাগলা মাছের দুর্গন্ধ | পোশাকি নাম Trimethylaminuria |
 
চিকিৎসাবিজ্ঞানীরা বলছেন‚ মানবদেহে নির্দিষ্ট রাসায়নিকের তারতম্যে হয় এই অস্বাভাবিকতা | সেই রাসায়নিকের নাম হল Trimethylamine | মানুষের শ্বাসপ্রশ্বাস‚ ঘাম এবং বর্জ্য পদার্থে থাকে এই উপাদান | মানবদেহ যদি এটা প্রসেস কোনও কারণে না করতে পারে‚ তখনই নষ্ট হয় দেহের গন্ধের ভারসাম্য | এবং Trimethylamine প্রসেস না হওয়ার কারণ হল জিনঘটিত সমস্যা |
 
পুরুষদের তুলনায় নারীদের মধ্যে এই অস্বাভাবিকতা বেশি দেখা যায় | এখনও এর কোনও চিকিৎসা বের হয়নি | আক্রান্তদের সমস্যার মোকাবিলা করতে হয় সুগন্ধি দিয়ে এবং কিছু নির্দিষ্ট খাবার বর্জন করেই |
 
মহাভারতে সত্যবতী ছিলেন মৎস্যগন্ধা | কিন্তু তিনি ঋষি পরাশরের বরে এই সমস্যার হাত থেকে মুক্তি পান | হয়ে ওঠেন মৃগনাভি-গন্ধা | আধুনিক চিকিৎসাবিজ্ঞানে এখনও অধরা পরাশরের সেই বর |
