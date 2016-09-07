অভিনেত্রী রেখার আত্মজীবনী রেখা ; দ্য আনটোল্ড স্টোরি প্রকাশ পাওয়ার পর থেকে ওঁর জীবনের বেশ কিছু বিস্মৃত ঘটনা আবার সামনে এসেছে | এই বইতে ওঁদের অমিতাভ-রেখার সম্পর্ক নিয়েও বিস্তারিত আলোচনা আছে |

বইয়ের এক জায়গা থেকে জানা যাচ্ছে ঋষি কাপুর ও নীতু সিং এর বিয়েতে রেখা কপালে সিঁদুর আর গলায় মঙ্গলসূত্র পরে গেছিলেন | ওঁকে এই অবস্থায় দেখে সবাই বেশ আশ্চর্য হয়ে যান | অনেকেই ভাবেন হয়তো রেখা আর অমিতাভ লুকিয়ে বিয়ে করে নিয়েছেন | এই একই বিয়েবাড়িতে দেখা যায় জয়া বচ্চনকে উপেক্ষা করে রেখার সঙ্গে গল্পে মত্ত অমিতাভ | এতে জয়া রাগ করে একা একাই সেখান থেকে বেরিয়ে যান |

জয়া নাকি অমিতাভকে প্রতিজ্ঞা করান উনি আর কোনওদিন রেখার সঙ্গে অভিনয় করবেন না | রেখা জানিয়েছেন মুকদ্দর কা সিকন্দর ছবির ট্রায়াল শোতে গোটা বচ্চন পরিবার এসেছিল | আমি প্রজেক্টর রুমে ছিলাম | তাই সেখান থেকে স্পষ্ট ওঁদের মুখ দেখতে পাচ্ছিলাম | জয়া প্রথম সারিতে বসেছিলেন | আর অমিতাভ ওর মা বাবার সঙ্গে তার পরের সারিতে | আমি দেখলাম আমাদের লাভ মেকিং দৃশ্য দেখে জয়ার চোখ দিয়ে অঝোরে জল পড়তে লাগলো | এই ঘটনার এক সপ্তাহ বাদে ইন্ডাস্ট্রির সবাই আমাকে জানায় অমিতাভ নাকি প্রযোজকদের জানিয়ে দিয়েছে আমার সঙ্গে আর কাজ করবে না | আমি যখন ওকে এই ব্যাপারে প্রশ্ন করি তখন উনি বলেন আমি এই ব্যাপারে একটা কথাও বলব না | আমাকে এই ব্যাপারে কোনও প্রশ্ন কোরো না |

বহু বছর ধরে রেখার কপালে অন্যের ঘর ভাঙার অভিযোগ উঠেছে | হয়তো ৩০ বছর পর এই বইয়ের সাহায্যে সত্যটা সবাই জানতে পারবে |

