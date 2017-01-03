বর্ষবরণ করতে দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার কেপ টাউনে সপরিবার উপস্থিত ছিলেন অক্ষয় কুমার  | তবে মুম্বাইতে ফিরেই ভীষণ ব্যস্ত হয়ে গেছেন উনি | আগামী মাসে মুক্তি পেতে চলেছে ওঁর আগামী ছবি জলি এল এল বি ২ | সুভাষ কাপুর পরিচালিত এই কোর্টরুম ড্রামার প্রচার করতে বিভিন্ন জায়গায় যাচ্ছেন অক্ষয় |

তবে সম্প্রতি এই ছবিকে ঘিরে একটা বেশ মজর ঘটনা সামনে এসেছে | অক্ষয়ের মেয়ে নিতারা নাকি আকস্মিকভাবে এই ছবির একটা গানের অনুপ্রেরণা দিয়েছে |

একটি সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী‚ একদিন সন্ধে বেলায় খুদে নিতারার সঙ্গে খেলা করছিলেন অক্ষয় | খেলতে খেলতে নিতারা স্কুলে শেখানো একটা নার্সারি রাইম গাইতে শুরু করে | অক্ষয়ের মনে হয় এই নার্সারি রাইম ওঁর জলি এলএলবি ২ ছবিতে কাজে লাগানো যেতে পারে | সঙ্গে সঙ্গে উনি ছবির পরিচালককে ফোন করেন | ছবির নির্মাতাদের অক্ষয়ের এই আইডিয়া বেশ পছন্দ হয় | এবং কয়েকদিনের মধ্যেই গান তৈরি হয়ে যায় |

ভাবছেন তো কোন নার্সারি রাইম অক্ষয়ের এত মনে ধরলো | সেটা হলো হিজ আ জলি গুড ফেলো | এই নার্সারি রাইমটা থেকেই অনুপ্রেরণা পান উনি |

ইতিমধ্যেই এই গানটার শ্যুটিং হয়ে গেছে | অক্ষয় ছাড়াও এই গানে হুমা খুরেশিকেও দেখা যাবে |

NO COMMENTS

6 + 17 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 29

0 22