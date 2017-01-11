ঝলক দিখলা যা সঞ্চলনা করার সুবাদে মনীশ পল কে চেনে না এমন লোক খুব কমই আছে | কিন্তু প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়া তাঁকে অন্য একজন মনীশের সঙ্গে গুলিয়ে ফেলেন | আর যার সঙ্গে গুলিয়ে ফেললেন উনি আবার প্রিয়াঙ্কার বোন অভিনেত্রী পরিনীতি চোপড়ার প্রেমিক | ঘটনাটা ঠিক কী ঘটেছে?

সম্প্রতি মনীশ পল একটি ভিডিও শেয়ার করেন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে | ভিডিওটা আগের সিজনের কফি উইথ করণ-এর একটা অংশ | দেখা যাচ্ছে সেদিন করণের অতিথি হয়েছিলেন দীপিকা পাড়ুকোন এবং প্রিয়াঙ্কা চোপড়া | Rapid fire রাউন্ডের সময় করণ প্রশ্ন করেন ব্যান্ড বাজা বারাত ছবির পরিচালকের নাম | সঠিক উত্তর দিয়ে দীপিকা বলে ওঠেন মনীশ শর্মা | আর প্রিয়াঙ্কা বলেন মনীশ পল | সম্প্রতি মনীশ পল এই ভিডিও ইনস্টাগ্রামে পোস্ট করেন | ভিডিওর ক্যাপশনে লেখেন হাহাহাহাহা‚এই ভিডিওটা একজন আমাকে পাঠিয়েছে‚ তোমাদের সঙ্গে শেয়ার করলাম |

প্রসঙ্গত শোনা যায় পরিনীতি প্রায় তিন বছর পরিচালক মনীশ শর্মার সঙ্গে প্রেম করেন | শোনা যায় ব্যান্ড বাজা বারাত ছবির সেটেই নাকি প্রেমে পরেন দুজন | তবে গত বছর ওঁদের নাকি ব্রেক আপ হয়ে গেছে | কিন্তু বি-টাউনে গুঞ্জন শোনা যায় আবার নাকি দুজনে পুরনো কথা ভুলে নতুন করে প্রেম করছেন |

