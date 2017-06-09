১৩ বছর সংসার করার পর ২০০৪ সালে বিবাহ বিচ্ছেদ হয়ে যায় সইফ আলি খান ও অমৃতা সিং এর | কিন্তু ওঁদের বিবাহ বিচ্ছেদ কেন হলো তা নিয়ে কিন্তু একবারের জন্যেও মুখ খোলেননি সইফ বা অমৃতা | সইফ এখন করিনার সঙ্গে বিবাহিত | সম্প্রতি সইফের একটা পুরনো সাক্ষাৎকার নিয়ে চারদিকে বেশ আলোচনা হচ্ছে | সেই সাক্ষাৎকারে সইফ জানিয়েছিলেন বিবাহবিচ্ছেদের পর ওঁর মনের অবস্থা কীরকম হয় | অমৃতাকে খোরপোষের টাকা দিতে কী রকম কষ্ট করতে হয় সইফকে | এমনকী উনি এও জানিয়েছিলেন ওঁর দুই সন্তান ইব্রাহিম আর সারাকে ওঁর সঙ্গে দেখা করতে দেওয়া হতো না |

সইফের কথায় আমি অমৃতার সিদ্ধান্তকে সম্মান করি | কিন্তু আমাকে সব সময় মনে করানো হয় আমি কীরকম বাজে স্বামী এবং বাবা | আমার ওয়ালেটে ইব্রাহিমের একটা ছবি আছে | যখনই সেই ছবি দেখি আমার কান্না আসে | আমার মেয়ে সারাকে সব সময় দেখতে ইচ্ছা করে | কিন্তু আমার সঙ্গে ওদের দেখা করতে দেওয়া হয় না | কারণ তাদের মা মনে করে আমার সংস্পর্শে এলে ওরা খারাপ হয়ে যাবে |

অমৃতাকে বিবাহ বিচ্ছদের পর ৫ কোটি টাকা খোরপোষ দিতে হয় সইফকে | এই ব্যপারে কথা বলতে গিয়ে উনি বলেছিলেন আমার অমৃতাকে আড়াই কোটি টাকা দেওয়া হয়ে গেছে | এছাড়াও ইব্রাহিমের যত দিন না ১৮ বছর হচ্ছে মাসে মাসে আমাকে ১ লাখ টাকা দিতে হবে | আমার কাছে অত টাকা নেই | আমি শাহরুখ খান নই | আমি প্রতিজ্ঞা করেছি অমৃতাকে সব টাকা মিটিয়ে দেবো | এতদিন অবধি যা রোজগার করে ছিলাম সব ওকে দিয়ে দিয়েছি | আমার কাছে আর কোনো টাকা নেই | আমাদের বাংলোটাও ওকে দিয়ে দিয়েছি | আমার কাছে কিছুই বাকি নেই আর |

একই সঙ্গে এই পুরনো সাক্ষাৎকার থেকে জানা যায় সইফের মা শর্মিলা এবং দুই বোন সোহা আর শাবা কেও সেই সময় অনেক কিছু সহ্য করতে হয়েছে | সইফের কথায় আমার মা আর বোনেদের সব সময় ব্যঙ্গ বিদ্রূপ করা হতো | দিনরাত গালাগালি দেওয়া হতো ওদের | এই সবের মধ্যে দিয়েও আমাকে যেতে হয়েছে |

