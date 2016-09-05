নয় নয় করে ১৭ বছর হলো সম্পর্ক শেষ হয়ে গেছে সলমন খান এবং ঐশ্বর্য রাই বচ্চনের | এর পর সলমনের জীবনে এসেছে বহু সুন্দরী | কিন্তু এতবছর পরেও‚ প্রাক্তন প্রেমিকাকে দেখে চোখ ফেরাতে পারছেন না সল্লু মিঁয়া |

সম্প্রতি মুক্তি পেয়েছে করণ জোহর পরিচালিত অ্যায় দিল হ্যায় মুশকিল ছবির টিজার | এই ছবির টিজার দেখেছেন সলমন | আর এই টিজারেই ঐশ্বর্য্যকে দেখে চোখ ফেরাতে পারছিলেন না উনি | টিজার দেখে সলমন একটা কথাই বলেছেন ঐশ্বর্য এত সুন্দরী |

তবে এই ছবির টিজার মুক্তির পর অ্যাশের লুক ছাড়াও‚ ওঁর এবং রণবীর কাপুরের ঘনিষ্ঠ দৃশ্য আলোচনার বিষয় হয়ে দাঁড়িয়েছে | তবে এই ব্যাপারে কোনরকম মন্তব্য করেন নি সলমন |

শোনা যাচ্ছে এই ছবিতে একটা ছোট চরিত্রে দেখা যাবে শাহরুখ খানকেও | উনি নাকি ঐশ্বর্যের স্বামীর ভূমিকায় আছেন‚ ওঁর মৃত্যুর পর রণবীরের সঙ্গে সম্পর্কে জড়িয়ে পড়বেন ঐশ্বর্য | এই ছবির চলতি বছরের ২৮ অক্টোবর মুক্তি পাওয়ার কথা |

