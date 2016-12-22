বি-টাউনে একের পর এক তারকারা মা-বাবা হচ্ছেন | প্রথমে এই সেপ্টেম্বরে শাহিদ কাপুরের স্ত্রী মীরা ওঁদের মেয়ে মিশার জন্ম দিলেন | তারপর এই মাসের ২০ তারিখে মা হলেন করিনা | এই বছর বিপাশা বসু ও করণ সিং গ্রোভারের বিয়ে হয় | তারপর থেকেই ৩৭ বছরের বিপাশাকে মাঝে মাঝেই এই প্রশ্নের সামনে পড়তে হয়েছে‚ উনি কবে মা হবেন ?

সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে বিপাশা জানিয়েছেন উনি কয়েকবছর অপেক্ষা করে তবে মা হতে চান | ওঁর কথায় বেবো বিয়ের পর পাঁচ বছর অপেক্ষা করেছে তারপর মা হয়েছে | আমি অতদিন অপেক্ষা করবো না | তবে বছর দুয়েক অপেক্ষা করতে চাই |

উনি যোগ করেন করণ আর আমার দুজনেরই বাচ্চা ভালো লাগে | কিন্তু আমরা নিজেরা আগে ফ্রিলি বেড়াতে যেতে চাই‚ এনজয় করতে চাই | বাচ্চা কখন হবে তা আমরা ভেবেচিন্তে সিদ্ধান্ত নেব |

একই সঙ্গে উনি জনিয়েছেন উনিও করিনার মতোই প্রেগন্যান্সির শেষ দিন অবধি কাজ করতে চান |

