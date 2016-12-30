মানুষের স্মৃতি থেকে অবলুপ্ত হওয়ার জন্য চার বছর যথেষ্ট সময় | কিন্তু ঘটনার অভিঘাতেই হয়তো নির্ভয়া নামটা এখনও সম্পূর্ণ বিস্মৃত হয়নি ভারতবাসী | ওই অবধিই | কজন মনে রেখেছে তাঁর মৃত্যুদিন ? কজন জানতে চায় তাঁর ধর্ষক তথা পরোক্ষ হত্যাকারীদের কী হল !

দিল্লির দ্বারকা সেক্টর -৯-এর এক দম্পতি জানতে চান আর কতদিন সময় লাগবে ওই নিষ্ঠুর মুখগুলোকে মৃত্যুদণ্ড দিতে ? তাঁরা কী করে ভুলবেন ২৯ ডিসেম্বর দিনটা ! চার বছর আগে সেদিনই তো চিরতরে চলে গেছিল তাঁদের আদরের জ্যোতি | ভারতের নির্ভয়া |

মেয়ের লড়াইয়ের ব্যাটন এখন বাবা মায়ের হাতে | সপ্তাহে দুদিন প্রায় দু ঘণ্টা করে মেট্রো যাত্রা করে সুপ্রিম কোর্টে পৌঁছন নির্ভয়ার বাবা মা | আদালতে হাজিরা দেন | আবার ফিরে আসে দীর্ঘ যাত্রার  শেষে |

অভিজাত এলাকায় এক বহুতলে সিং পরিবারের অতি সাধারণ জীবনযাপন | উচ্চবিত্ত প্রতিবেশীদের সঙ্গে খাপ খায় না তাঁদের জীবনধারণও | সেসব নিয়ে আদৌ ভাবেন না সিং দম্পতি | অন্তহীন হলেও অপেক্ষা করে চলেন | কবে চরম শাস্তি পেতে দেখবেন ওই নরখাদকদের | তাঁরা মনকে বোঝাতে পারেন না ওরকম একটা ঘৃণ্য নৃশংস অপরাধের অপরাধীদের প্রাণদণ্ড কার্যকর হতে এত জটিলতা‚ এত বিলম্ব কীসের !

NO COMMENTS

3 × 3 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 49

0 94