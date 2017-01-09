বিদায়ী বছরের শেষে তাপস পালকে গ্রেফতারের পর থেকেই তেতে ছিল জমি | নতুন বছরের গোড়ায় সুদীপ বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়কে গ্রেফতারের পরে বাঁধ ভেঙেছে প্রতিবাদের | কলকাতা-সহ রাজ্যের বিভিন্ন জেলা‚ রাজধানী-সহ ভিন রাজ্যেও চলছে তৃণমূলের সঙ্গবদ্ধ প্রতিবাদ | কিন্তু সেখানে দেখা যাচ্ছে না তিন তারকা সাংসসকে | ঘাটালের দেব‚ বাঁকুড়ার মুনমুন সেন এবং মেদিনীপুরের সাংসদ সন্ধ্যা রায়  | দলের এই কঠিন সময়েও কোনও বিক্ষোভ আন্দোলনে দেখা যায়নি তৃণমূলের এই তিন তারকা মুখকে |

সাধারণত বড় দলীয় সমাবেশ বা নিজের সংসদীয় এলাকা ছাড়া দেখা যায় না দেবকে | বয়সজনিত কারণে বিক্ষোভ প্রতিবাদে থাকেন না সন্ধ্যা রায়ও | সংসদের অধিবেশনেও তিনি কমই যান | মুনমুন সেন নাকি শারীরিক অসুস্থতার কারণে চলতি আন্দোলনে সামিল হতে পারেননি | তারকা সাংসদদের মধ্যে আন্দোলন-বিক্ষোভে এখন সক্রিয় একমাত্র অভিনেত্রী শতাব্দী রায় ও প্রাক্তন ফুটবলার প্রসূন বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায় |

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় ঘুরছে এই প্রশ্ন‚ তাহলে কি রোজ ভ্যালি কাণ্ডে ক্রমশ টলিউড জড়িয়ে পড়ায় শঙ্কিত তৃণমূলের অভিনেতা সাংসদরাও ?

