অসীম অনন্ত মহাকাশের অন্ধকারে লাফাচ্ছে একের পর এক কৃত্রিম উপগ্রহ | পৃথিবীতে বসে তার সেলফি পেয়ে যাচ্ছেন বিজ্ঞানীরা | কিন্তু অশেষ মহাকাশে কে তুলল পার্থিব নিজস্বী ?

তুলল উন্নত প্রযুক্তির ক্যামেরাই | তবে মানুষের হাতে নয় | সে ছিল পোলার স্যাটেলাইট লঞ্চ ভেইকল বা PSLV-এর সঙ্গে |

সম্প্রতি মহাকাশে একসঙ্গে ১০৪ টি কৃত্রিম উপগ্রহ পাঠিয়ে রেকর্ড করেছে ইসরো | এর মধ্যে ৩ টি নির্মিত ভারতে | বাকিগুলো বিদেশি | এই যুগান্তকারী অভিযানে ভারতের ওয়ার্কহর্স রকেট PSLV-তে স্থাপন করা হয়েছিল হাই রেজোলিউশনের ক্যামেরা | সে-ই বন্দি করে উপগ্রহদের সঙ্গে সেলফি | যেগুলো সরাসরি চলে আসে শ্রীহরিকোটায় অপেক্ষমান ইসরো বিজ্ঞানীদের কাছে | যন্ত্রদের এই নিজস্বীতে অভিভূত মানব-মেধা |

আর সেলফির যুগে মহাকাশযান রকেটই বা বাদ থাকে কেন নিজস্বী তোলা থেকে !

আরও পড়ুন:  ' আমার এই দিনলিপি যেন পৌঁছয় প্রেয়সীর কাছে...' নিহত সৈনিকের শেষ ইচ্ছে পূর্ণ হয়েছিল ?

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 189

0 365