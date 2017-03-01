বয়স হয়ে গেছিল ৩৮ বছর | আমেরিকার হিউস্টন-এর বাসিন্দা ইয়াসমিন এলিবাই ঠিক করে ফেলেছিলেন‚ আর ২ বছরের মধ্যে প্রেমিক জীবনে না এলে নিজেকেই বিয়ে করবেন তিনি |

সেই আশঙ্কাই সত্যি হল বাস্তবে | ৩৮ থেকে ৪০-এ পৌঁছেও প্রেমিক এল না ইয়াসমিনের জীবনে | শেষে নিজেকে দেওয়া কথা রাখলেন এই যুবতী | বছর দুয়েক আগে বিয়ে করলেন নিজেকেই | বিয়ে হয় হিউস্টনের Museum of African American Culture-এ | অনুষ্ঠানে হাজির ছিলেন ইয়াসমিনের পরিজন এবং বন্ধুবান্ধবরা | তাঁদের অভিনন্দন পেয়ে উচ্ছ্বসিত ইয়াসমিন |

নিজেকে বিয়ে করা আইন বহির্ভূত | তাই‚ বিয়ের অনুষ্ঠানে ইয়াসমিনের বাহু জড়িয়ে হাঁটেন তাঁর মা | কিন্তু বিয়ের পাত্র বা পাত্রী‚ একসঙ্গে দুটি ভূমিকাতেই ছিলেন ইয়াসমিন | কম্বোডিয়া‚ লাওস এবং দুবাইয়ে নিজের সঙ্গে নিজেই মধুচন্দ্রিমা করেন ৩৮ বছরের ইয়াসমিন এলিবাই |

একইভাবে নিজেই নিজেকে বিয়ে করেন সোফি ট্যানারও | ইংল্যান্ডের ব্রাইটনের বাসিন্দা সোফির বয়স হয়েছিল ৩৭ বছর | কিন্তু খুঁজে পাননি মনের মানুষ | শেষে গত বছর এই লেখিকা সিদ্ধান্ত নেন‚ তিনি নিজেই নিজের জীবনসঙ্গিনী হবেন | কিন্তু গির্জায় বিয়ের সব রীতি পালন করেন তিনি | পুষ্পস্তবক ছুড়ে দেওয়া‚ নাচগান‚ কেক কাটা‚ সবই হয় | তাঁর বাহু ধরে অল্টার অবধি নিয়ে যান বাবা | শেষ অবধি নিজেই নিজেকে আংটি পরিয়ে বিয়ের অনুষ্ঠান সম্পন্ন করেন ‘ সিঙ্গল ‘ সোফি |

এঁরা দুজন প্রতীকী মাত্র | ইউরোপ‚ আমেরিকায় এখন মাঝে মাঝেই শোনা যাচ্ছে মহিলারা নিজেরা নিজেদেরকেই বিয়ে করছেন |

